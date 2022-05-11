Worcester bus driver stabbed, suspect at large, police say

“We’re glad in all likelihood the driver is going to be ok,” he said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, said WRTA Administrator Dennis J. Lipka.

A bus driver was stabbed, allegedly by a passenger, on board the popular Route 26 bus Wednesday afternoon, according to the Worcester Regional Transit Authority.

The suspect fled the scene and police were looking for him early Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a WRTA bus in the area of 494 Lincoln St. at 2:38 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed, Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a spokesman for Worcester police, said in an e-mail. When police arrived, they found the bus driver had been stabbed and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The Route 26 bus , which takes passengers between the Great Brook Valley Pool and Hub Center stops, is a “popular route” that “usually has a lot of folks on it,” said Lipka in a brief telephone interview.

Lipka described the stabbing as an “unfortunate” situation.

“It’s an unfortunate situation where somebody feels this is a way to treat other people,” he said.

Protective shields are affixed to the driver stations on all fixed-route WRTA buses, leaving officials perplexed as to how a stabbing could have occurred, Lipka said.

“We don’t know how this whole thing happened,” he said. “Everybody’s kinda scratching their head about how somebody got around that.”

The WRTA will conduct its own investigation of the stabbing, including reviewing surveillance video from the bus, once it is released by Worcester police, which is investigating, Lipka said.









Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.