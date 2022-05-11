Judge ready to release Trump from contempt finding

Engoron ruled Trump in contempt on April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with a subpoena for documents in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation, which is probing whether Trump may have misstated the value of assets like skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for over a decade.

Judge Arthur Engoron said he will conditionally lift Trump’s contempt finding if, by May 20, Trump submits additional affidavits detailing efforts to search for records and explaining his and his company’s document retention policies, a company he hired to aid the search completes its work, and he pays the fines.

NEW YORK — A New York judge said Wednesday that he’s close to releasing Donald Trump from a contempt finding, but only if the former president meets certain conditions, including paying $110,000 in fines accrued for failing to turn over documents in a state civil investigation.

The total Engoron ordered Trump to pay is the fine accrued through May 6, when Trump’s lawyers submitted 66 pages of court documents detailing efforts to locate the subpoenaed records. Engoron could reinstate the fine if the conditions he set forth on Wednesday are not met.

A message seeking comment was left with Trump’s lawyer.

James, a Democrat, asked Engoron to hold Trump in contempt after he failed to produce any documents to satisfy a March 31 deadline to meet the terms of the subpoena.

Trump attorney Alina Habba said in the May 6 filing that the responses to the subpoena were complete and correct and that no relevant documents or information were withheld.

Habba conducted searches of Trump’s offices and private quarters at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Fla., according to the filing, but didn’t find any relevant documents that hadn’t already been produced. The filing also detailed searches of other locations including file cabinets and storage areas at the Trump Organization’s offices in New York.

In a separate sworn affidavit included with the filing, Trump stated there aren’t any relevant documents that haven’t already been produced.

He added that he owns two cellphones: an iPhone for personal use that he submitted in March to be searched as part of the subpoena, then submitted again in May; plus a second phone he was recently given that’s only used to post on Truth Social, the social media network he started after his ban from Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms.

Also Wednesday, a state appellate court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in Trump’s appeal in another subpoena matter: Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling requiring him to answer questions under oath in James’ investigation.

Associated Press

Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent backed by the state’s powerful Ricketts political machine, has won the Republican primary for Nebraska governor, defeating a scandal-marred millionaire who had the backing of former president Donald Trump.

The Associated Press declared Pillen the winner over his main rivals, Charles Herbster, a Trump-endorsed agribusiness executive who funded his own campaign and, in the race’s final weeks, was accused of groping women; and Brett Lindstrom, a state senator who appealed to the moderate wing of the party.

Pillen’s victory makes him an overwhelming favorite to become Nebraska’s next governor in November. Democrats have not won a statewide election since 2006. The party nominated Carol Blood, a state senator from the Omaha suburbs.

Herbster is the first candidate endorsed by Trump to lose a Republican primary in 2022. Many more Trump-endorsed candidates are facing stiff headwinds in coming primaries, starting with contests for governor in Idaho next week and in Georgia on May 24.

New York Times

Colo. county clerk barred from overseeing elections

A Colorado judge on Tuesday ruled that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a supporter of former president Donald Trump, who has embraced election-fraud conspiracy theories, is banned from overseeing elections in her home county because of her indictment for allegedly tampering with voting equipment.

Peters, who is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state in Colorado, had already been prohibited by a judge from overseeing last year’s local elections. Mesa County District Judge Valerie Robison ruled on a lawsuit brought this year by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold that called for Peters and deputy Belinda Knisley to be barred from overseeing this year’s midterm elections and the upcoming Mesa County primary.

The embattled clerk is facing multiple investigations, including 10 felony and misdemeanor counts from a grand jury indictment, stemming from allegations of election equipment security breach and campaign finance violations. Knisley was also indicted by the grand jury and suspended from her county position last year.

Washington Post

Judge says Florida congressional map is unconstitutional

MIAMI — A state judge in Florida said Wednesday that an aggressively drawn congressional map adopted by Republicans was unconstitutional because it diminished Black voters’ electoral power.

After a hearing, Judge J. Layne Smith of the Leon County Circuit Court said from the bench that he would issue a formal order Thursday or Friday blocking the map, which has been challenged by several voting rights groups.

The administration of Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, will appeal.

“As Judge Smith implied, these complex constitutional matters of law were always going to be decided at the appellate level,” Taryn Fenske, the governor’s spokeswoman, said in a statement, adding that the administration was confident the map passed legal muster.

The judge’s office would not immediately confirm the ruling, which the Associated Press reported and the office of Marc E. Elias, a Democratic lawyer whose voting rights group has been involved in litigating the case, described in a post on the organization’s website.

The map would add four congressional districts that lean toward the GOP and eliminate three that tilt toward Democrats. That would most likely give Republicans control over 71 percent of Florida’s 28 seats — even though recent election results show the state, a perennial presidential battleground, to be much more evenly divided politically. Former president Donald Trump won the state in 2020 with 51.2 percent of the vote.

Republicans in the state House and Senate passed the map after DeSantis vetoed an earlier version and demanded the redrawing of two districts held by Black Democrats. Lawmakers eliminated the district held by Representative Al Lawson of Jacksonville and diluted the Orlando district held by Representative Val Demings of Orlando. Demings is leaving her seat to challenge Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican.

”We know the new congressional map proposed by the governor diminishes the voting rights of Black voters, yet the governor chose to waste taxpayer dollars convening a special session to double down on diminishing minority voting rights,” state Representative Joseph Geller of Aventura, the ranking Democrat on the House Redistricting Committee, said in a statement.

The final decision on the map could ultimately lie with the Florida Supreme Court, which has turned more conservative in recent years after the retirement of several justices who have been replaced by DeSantis’ appointees. The court’s decision could uphold or strike down an anti-gerrymandering amendment to the state constitution enacted by Florida voters in 2010, which required compact districts that do not favor one political party.

It is unclear whether a ruling on an appeal would arrive in time for the November elections.

Smith was appointed to the bench by former governor Rick Scott, a Republican, and then elevated to the circuit court in 2020 by DeSantis.

New York Times