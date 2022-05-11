Trump wanted to court-martial prominent retired officers, book says

Trump, Esper recounts in ‘’A Sacred Oath,’’ had developed a disdain for Stanley McChrystal and William McRaven, popular and influential leaders who, in retirement, criticized the president. When Trump informed Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, of his wish to see McChrystal and McRaven court-martialed, the two Pentagon leaders ‘’jumped to their defense,’’ Esper writes, arguing that both completed distinguished military careers and that taking such action would be ‘’extreme and unwarranted.’’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wanted to court-martial two prominent retired military officers for their perceived slights and disloyalty, his former defense secretary Mark Esper alleges in a new book, the latest insider account to raise claims about the combative commander in chief and his attempts to upend government institutions.

‘’Doing this ‘will backfire on you, Mr. President,’ we said,’’ Esper writes. ‘’The discussion went back and forth a little while longer in the Oval Office, with Milley finally figuring out a way to get the president to back down by promising that he would personally call the officers and ask them to dial it back.’’

The alleged episode highlights Esper’s often uneasy tenure in Trump’s Cabinet, a fraught 15 months when, according to his memoir, he endeavored to serve as a guardrail on Trump’s most alarming and inappropriate impulses.

Elsewhere in the book, Esper describes a campaign to purge officials deemed insufficiently loyal to Trump in favor of others thought to be more pliable.

A White House liaison assigned to the Pentagon ‘’expressed an interest in ‘interviewing’ the DOD’s senior officers, which we saw as a code for loyalty tests,’’ Esper recalls. ‘’We shut this down immediately.’’

In an interview, Esper said Trump’s desire to punish McChrystal and McRaven was ‘’obviously disconcerting’' and that he considers the two men to be heroes.

‘’If I wasn’t there and Milley wasn’t there, what would have happened?’’ he said. ‘’And what would it have done to the military profession for a president to call back to active duty two . . . retired four-stars and to try and court-martial them for publicly expressing their views?’’

McChrystal, an Army Ranger whom President Barack Obama famously ousted as the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, called Trump ‘’immoral’' in an interview with ABC News. McRaven, who under Obama devised the operation resulting in Osama bin Laden’s death, accused Trump in an opinion piece of having ‘’embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation.’’

McChrystal and McRaven could not be reached for comment. Milley’s office declined to comment.

Trump’s office did not respond to a request for comment. The former president previously has criticized Esper in response to questions about the book, calling him a ‘’stiff’' and a ‘’lightweight.’’

Esper also alleges in his book that Trump asked if US troops could shoot at American civilians protesting against racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, and suggested that the Pentagon launch Patriot missiles at drug laboratories in Mexico — saying no one would know the United States was responsible.

Esper said he began writing the memoir almost immediately after Trump removed him from office in November 2020, within days of his reelection defeat. There had been growing friction between the two for months, Esper writes, but ‘’I felt I was still able to manage the president and his worst instincts.’’

When asked why he did not speak out about his concerns while still in office, Esper said that, if he had, he would have been fired with no clarity on who would replace him running the Pentagon.

‘’I don’t know who is going to come in behind me, and I didn’t have confidence that they would do the things that I was doing — that they would push back,’’ Esper said. ‘’My concern was that they would actually implement some of these outlandish ideas. . . . If you’re serious about your oath and putting the country first, then the higher calling was to kind of hang in there and try to keep things steady as she goes.’’

Esper said little in the aftermath of his dismissal, but on Jan. 3, 2021, he joined with nine other living former defense secretaries in saying it was time for Trump to stop questioning his loss to Joe Biden and that there was no role for the military in changing that outcome. It was an extraordinary rebuke of the outgoing president.

Three days later, a mob supporting Trump attacked the US Capitol seeking to overturn the election.