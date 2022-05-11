Charge of soliciting signals police are tackling exploitation

Thank you to the Boston and State Police who held Bruce Singal responsible for the harm caused when he allegedly chose to commodify a human being by paying for commercial sex (“Prominent attorney charged with soliciting a prostitute after arrest in parking garage,” BostonGlobe.com, April 29). Those most likely to purchase sex are white, upper-middle-class men, with a job, a wife, and kids. In contrast, the marginalized person Singal has been charged with buying access to is statistically likely to be a woman with limited economic resources, suffering from substance use disorder, needing this money to survive.

Among the exploited youth we serve here in Massachusetts, the average age of first exploitation is 14.