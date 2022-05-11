Alex Cora, Kevin Plawecki ejected in sixth inning against Braves

ATLANTA — Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki and manager Alex Cora were ejected from Wednesday night’s game for arguing balls and strikes. In the top of the sixth inning with the bases loaded, Plawecki took a 3-2 pitch that was low and thought he should have walked to bring in the go-ahead run. Instead, home plate umpire Adam Beck called it a strike to end the inning. Plawecki expressed his dismay and was tossed from the contest, followed by Cora.

It is Cora’s eighth ejection as manager and second this year.