Alex Cora’s beard went, and the Red Sox bats came back to life for a night

The Red Sox promptly scored six runs in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night and went on to a much-needed 9-4 victory.

His team needed something to change its luck. So after Cora dropped his girlfriend and kids off at Logan Airport on Monday, he went home and shaved the salt-and-pepper beard he grew over the offseason.

ATLANTA — Alex Cora claims his brother Joey is the superstitious one in their family. But the manager of the Red Sox is no fool.

“If our hitting depends on my beard, we’re in big, big trouble,” Cora said.

Maybe it did. The six runs matched their biggest inning of the season and they came against Kyle Wright, who had been Atlanta’s best starter this season.

The nine runs matched their biggest output of the year. The Sox also drew a season-high seven walks and snapped a five-game losing streak.

“I’m not discounting it. He shaves and we go crazy. Coincidence? Maybe not,” said Alex Verdugo, who was grinning a bit. “We needed to mix it up and maybe that helped us. We needed something.”

A rational person would say that their manager looking 10 years younger surely didn’t have anything to do with the Sox finally having a good night at the plate.

But superstitions are as much a part of baseball as peanuts and Cracker Jack. There are players who use the same glove season after season or wear a certain t-shirt under their uniform if they’re hitting well.

Watch sometime how many pitchers jump over the baseline on their way to or from the dugout.

Cora said his former Dodgers teammate Raúl Mondesí used to pick up used paper cups in the dugout during the game, that was his thing.

So while Cora’s girlfriend Angelica thought he looked rather dashing with his beard, it had to go. She told him that earlier this month and Cora came around to the idea on Sunday after a disheartening 3-2 loss against the White Sox at Fenway Park.

Of course he did. Baseball players tend to believe in mystical forces.

“I’ve seen guys who always put their socks on in a certain order,” Verdugo said. “Players will try anything. But if I have a good day I’ll try and repeat what I did the next day. When you find something that works you stick with it. I don’t get too crazy.”

Cora rightfully credited his team having better at-bats after scoring only five runs in their previous four games. The three players at the bottom of the order — Franchy Cordero, Christian Vázquez, and Jackie Bradley Jr. — got on base seven times. They scored two runs and drove in two.

Rafael Devers watches his second-inning grand slam Tuesday night in Atlanta. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Rafael Devers, who is locked in at the plate, landed the biggest blow, a grand slam to center field in the second inning that made it 6-0.

Was it because his manager was clean-shaven?

“I don’t know,” Devers said. “But if it was for that we’d tell him to shave every single day so he didn’t have hair on him.”

The Sox have had some hairy superstitions in their past. Most of the players on the 2013 championship team grew bushy beards over the course of the season. T-shirts were made, fans started wearing fake beards to Fenway Park, and by the playoffs the Sox looked like the Sons of Anarchy.

Most good teams have something that ties the players together over the course of a long season. Baseball is a grind and anything fun makes it a little easier.

“We haven’t found that yet but we will,” Verdugo said. “You need something to make it a little easier.”

It’s very unlikely Cora’s shaving schedule is going to be the tie that binds. But for a Tuesday night in Atlanta when they needed a victory, it worked.

