Carles Gil’s hat trick helps Revolution roll FC Cincinnati in US Open Cup

FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution broke things open early in the second half in taking a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati in a Round of 32 match in the US Open Cup Wednesday night.
Carles Gil scored the team’s first Open Cup hat trick, and Adam Buksa extended his scoring streak to five games in all competitions as the Revolution rallied from an early deficit. The Revolution, who visit Atlanta United for an MLS game Sunday, advanced to the Round of 16 scheduled May 24 or 25.
The Revolution took a 2-1 halftime lead as Gil converted first on a penalty, then from a deflected shot. Buksa upped the edge with a header off the underside of of the crossbar in the 47th minute, set up by a Brandon Bye cross off a Damian Rivera pass. Bye then pulled back for a Gil one-timer from just inside the penalty area in the 54th to make it 4-1, before Buksa slammed in a drive from the edge of the penalty area to complete the scoring in the 56th.
Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena went with eight starters, then added five substitutes in the 62d minute.
Alvaro Barreal opened the scoring after breaking through the Revolution back line, finishing with the outside of his left foot off a Haris Medunjanin feed past Djordje Petrovic in the 10th minute.
Observations from Wednesday’s game:
▪ The Revolution back line was caught off guard early. Henry Kessler was cautioned after grabbing Arquimides Ordonez to prevent a breakaway in the 10th minute, then Medunjanin split the central defense with a pass leading to the opening goal. Part of the Revolution defensive breakdowns can be traced to the midfield, where Matt Polster is usually expected to stifle things. Polster and Sebastian Lletget were the only two Revolution regular outfield players to start the game on the bench.
▪ As the match progressed, Brazilian midfielder Maciel improved defensively, combining with McNamara. Maciel was making his first appearance since April 2 and his second start of the year.
▪ Traustason, starting for the first time since Oct. 24, twice went down after outmanuevering left back Zico Bailey, who was cautioned in the 24th minute, then surrendered a penalty kick. Traustason has been expected to provide experience and savvy, but struggled to adjust after arriving from Sweden last year.
