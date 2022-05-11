Carles Gil’s hat trick helps Revolution roll FC Cincinnati in US Open Cup

FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution broke things open early in the second half in taking a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati in a Round of 32 match in the US Open Cup Wednesday night.

Carles Gil scored the team’s first Open Cup hat trick, and Adam Buksa extended his scoring streak to five games in all competitions as the Revolution rallied from an early deficit. The Revolution, who visit Atlanta United for an MLS game Sunday, advanced to the Round of 16 scheduled May 24 or 25.

The Revolution took a 2-1 halftime lead as Gil converted first on a penalty, then from a deflected shot. Buksa upped the edge with a header off the underside of of the crossbar in the 47th minute, set up by a Brandon Bye cross off a Damian Rivera pass. Bye then pulled back for a Gil one-timer from just inside the penalty area in the 54th to make it 4-1, before Buksa slammed in a drive from the edge of the penalty area to complete the scoring in the 56th.