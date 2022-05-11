Live updates: Robert Williams is out for Bucks-Celtics Game 5 at TD Garden

Udoka said Williiams’s swelling is down, but that he is still feeling discomfort. Udoka also said the team is being “extra cautious” because Williams is coming off surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Boston will be without Robert Williams due to soreness in his left knee, coach Ime Udoka said before the game. Williams missed Game 4 — a Celtics win in Milwaukee — for the same reason.

The Celtics will look to gain a 3-2 edge on the Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Tip-off for Game 5 is at 7 p.m. You can watch on TNT and listen on 98.5 in the Boston area.

We’ll be offering live updates, news, and analysis from TD Garden. Follow along below.

Grant Williams starting in place of Robert Williams — 6:05 p.m.

Grant Williams will start in place of Robert Williams for the second consecutive game. Backup big man Daniel Theis struggled in 11 minutes of action in Game 4, and Udoka ultimately leaned on smaller lineups in the second half as Boston clawed back from a double-digit deficit.

What Ime Udoka said about Robert Williams missing a second-straight game — 6:00 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

Robert Williams missed nearly a month after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus on March 30 and returned for Game 3 of Boston’s opening-round playoff series against the Nets. But he had a flare-up prior to Game 4 of these semifinals in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Udoka was optimistic then that he would be able to return on Wednesday, but the fourth-year big man continues to experience some pain.

“He’s going through some general soreness,” Udoka said. “The swelling went down and that’s why we were hopeful for tonight with the swelling getting better over the last two days. But he still has some soreness and just going to be overly cautious, obviously, coming off of surgery until it’s pain-free. Rest until he’s ready.”

Williams averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game this year and emerged as a potential All-Defensive team selection. His playing time has been limited during these playoffs, however, and he is averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

Udoka said this recent setback is not unexpected.

“When you increase your minutes, at some point, you’ll have some soreness or possibly flare-up,” Udoka said. “I think the three days off in between [Games 2 and 3] he had soreness after certain games, but you get that extra rest time. Now, with every other night, we’ll be more conscious if he has any kind of pain or swelling.”

If the Celtics-Bucks, Sixers-Heat, and Suns-Mavericks all finish in six games or fewer, the Eastern Conference Finals will begin on Sunday, May 15, and Game 2 would be on Tuesday.

If any one of those series go to seven games, the Finals won’t begin until Tuesday, May 17, and Game 2 would be on Thursday.

The series will continue with Game 3, regardless of when the series starts, on Saturday, May 21.

Here’s the full schedule:

Game 1: May 15/May 17

Game 2: May 17/May 19

Game 3: May 21

Game 4: May 23

Game 5: May 25

Game 6: May 27

Game 7: May 29

Derrick White is a big reason why the Celtics are going toe to toe with the Bucks — 5:40 p.m.

By Nicole Yang

When the Celtics acquired guard Derrick White at the trade deadline in February, coach Ime Udoka said he checked a lot of boxes.

Three months later, with the Celtics facing the defending champions in the second round of the playoffs, Udoka has continued to use the same refrain: The beauty of White is that he checks a lot of boxes.

After a quiet first-round series against Brooklyn, White’s versatility and value have become difficult to ignore against the Bucks. In Game 2, he started in place of Marcus Smart, who was sidelined with a right quadriceps contusion. In Monday night’s Game 4, Udoka kept White on the court as part of the closing lineup in a critical fourth quarter.

Game 4 proved to be White’s best game of the postseason. He played 34 minutes, by far his highest total of the playoffs, picking up extra time with Jaylen Brown in foul trouble. White finished with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 0 turnovers.

Inside the Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo showdown — 5:30 p.m.

By Gary Washburn

Al Horford had a lot to say to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 4. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

When Al Horford was gone from the Celtics, playing with the rival Philadelphia 76ers, former Celtics coach Brad Stevens’s best option in defending Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was former second-round pick Semi Ojeleye.

Ojeleye was a physical defender, with enough bulk, built by his legendary postgame weight room sessions, to withstand the physical contact created by Antetokounmpo’s punishing post moves.

Now that Horford has returned, the Celtics have a veteran who can provide better resistance, which, at times, can be effective against the two-time MVP. Celtics coach Ime Udoka, like all of the 28 other NBA coaches, is resigned to the fact Antetokounmpo is going to score on any defense, whether he drives through a defender, around a defender, or past a defender.

Horford is big enough to challenge Antetokounmpo’s shot and physical enough to prevent getting bullied by his drives.

Robert Williams is out for Game 5 — 5:19 p.m.

