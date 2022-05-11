Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is sixth in MVP voting

Tatum received eight fourth-place votes and 19 fifth-place votes from the 100-member media panel, giving him 43 total points.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finished sixth in the voting for NBA MVP, the league announced Wednesday night.

He finished behind Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (875 points), 76ers center Joel Embiid (706), Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (595), Suns guard Devin Booker (216), and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (146).

This season Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, helping the Celtics secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

