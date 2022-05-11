fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is sixth in MVP voting

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated May 11, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season.Maddie Malhotra/Getty

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finished sixth in the voting for NBA MVP, the league announced Wednesday night.

Tatum received eight fourth-place votes and 19 fifth-place votes from the 100-member media panel, giving him 43 total points.

He finished behind Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (875 points), 76ers center Joel Embiid (706), Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (595), Suns guard Devin Booker (216), and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (146).

This season Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, helping the Celtics secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video