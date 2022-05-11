Dan Shine retires after 43 years as boys’ hockey coach at Arlington Catholic

In an emotional meeting Wednesday morning, Shine informed his players that he is stepping away from the program he has led since 1979.

Dan Shine served as boys' hockey coach at Arlington Catholic for 43 seasons, posting 575 career victories and winning three state championships.

“I want you to be the first to know,” Shine told his team, according to a press release from the school. “Everything I have done here has been for you. We are here because of you, because we love you guys. We want to help you to grow and live a good life.”

Shine will stay on as the school’s athletic director, a role he has held for more than two decades. Shine also has served as the chair of the MIAA Ice Hockey Committee since the 1990s.

Advertisement

Shine led the Cougars to three state championships, including the program’s only Super 8 title in 1997. The most recent championship came in 2010 in Division 1, and AC also won a Division 2 state title in 1990.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Shine posted a record of 575-308-83, making him one of only six coaches in MIAA boys’ hockey history with at least 500 victories.

Longtime Waltham coach John Maguire noted that Shine was “one of the founding fathers” of the Super 8 tournament and also called him a “class act and gentleman who did a lot for Massachusetts high school hockey.”

“He will be missed on the AC bench,” Maguire added, “but continuing with the AD’s job he will always be active, especially with hockey, at the MIAA level.”

According to the school, the process to select Shine’s replacement will begin soon, with the formation of a committee consisting of administration, faculty and staff, parents and students.

“Dan’s commitment to Arlington Catholic and our mission has never faltered and the impact he has had on generations of student-athletes is immeasurable,” the Rev. Marc J. Bishop, head of school, said in a release. “I thank him for his decades of service and the tradition of excellence he has instilled in our hockey program.”

Advertisement

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.