GIRLS' LACROSSE | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ lacrosse: Coco Clopton headlines Players of the Week

By Emma Healy Globe Correspondent,Updated May 11, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Coco Clopton sparked a pair of wins for Swampscott last week.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Coco Clopton, Swampscott — In Northeastern Conference play, the sophomore netted two goals and two assists in a 17-3 win over Saugus, and she exploded for four goals and two assists in a 15-14 victory over Beverly.

Haley Hamilton, Hamilton-Wenham — The Middlebury commit netted six goals in a 10-9 Cape Ann win over Georgetown, and she tacked on eight goals in a 16-8 victory over Lynnfield.

Paige Murphy, Billerica — A senior, Murphy scored four goals and tacked on one assist in a 13-4 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Haverhill, and she found the net four times in a 15-1 win over Lowell.

Jess Widdop, Oliver Ames — Though the Tigers (6-6-0) fell, 7-6, to Milford Wednesday, the senior made 12 saves. Widdop, who also plays goalie for the Mansfield/Foxborough/OA co-op hockey team, made 10 saves in a 17-10 win over North Attleborough.

Kylie Wilson, Hingham — The senior score four goals — including her 100th career point — in a 17-6 victory over Plymouth North. She also tallied four goals in an 18-4 win over Hanover.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.

