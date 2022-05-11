EMass girls’ lacrosse: Coco Clopton headlines Players of the Week

Coco Clopton, Swampscott — In Northeastern Conference play, the sophomore netted two goals and two assists in a 17-3 win over Saugus, and she exploded for four goals and two assists in a 15-14 victory over Beverly.

Haley Hamilton, Hamilton-Wenham — The Middlebury commit netted six goals in a 10-9 Cape Ann win over Georgetown, and she tacked on eight goals in a 16-8 victory over Lynnfield.

Paige Murphy, Billerica — A senior, Murphy scored four goals and tacked on one assist in a 13-4 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Haverhill, and she found the net four times in a 15-1 win over Lowell.