Ex-kicker Josh Lambo sues Jaguars, cites Urban Meyer for hostile workplace

The Patriots claimed tight end Matt Sokol off waivers from the Lions. The 6-foot-5-inch, 249-pounder originally was signed as an undrafted rookie by the Chargers out of Michigan State in 2019. Sokol, 26, has played in two career games with no catches. The Patriots already have Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi, and Dalton Keene on the tight end depth chart.

Former NFL placekicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars, seeking more than $3.5 million in salary and damages for emotional distress caused by former coach Urban Meyer . The Tampa Bay Times first reported details of the lawsuit, which claims Meyer and the Jaguars created a hostile work environment. According to the lawsuit, Lambo says his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer. Lambo is seeking a jury trial and hopes to be awarded a judgement for back pay owed from his 2021 salary ($3.5 million) with interest as well as “compensation for any special damages sustained as emotional stress and reputational harm and litigation fees,” among other costs. The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 15, hours after the Tampa Bay Times reported Meyer had kicked Lambo during a practice months earlier. Meyer was fired with cause, although the team insists Lambo’s accusation had nothing to do with owner Shad Khan’s decision to end one of the most tumultuous coaching tenures in NFL history.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

JIM MCBRIDE

Advertisement

Elway: Wilson is ‘the piece that we needed’

After the Denver Broncos were rendered spectators on the first night of the NFL draft last month, John Elway said he turned to his successor George Paton and told him, “great first-round pick!” As in 10-year veteran QB Russell Wilson, whom Paton acquired from the Seahawks in exchange for Denver’s first- and second-round picks this year and next along with three veteran players. Elway, who transitioned into an outside consultant role to Paton after his contract as the Broncos’ president of football operations expired earlier this year, praised his handpicked successor’s shrewdness in acquiring Wilson. “We’re excited that he’s in town, there’s no question. He’s kind of the piece that we needed,” Elway said. Wilson, Elway said, has “a good football team around him. George did a tremendous job of putting that deal together and getting him up here. So, it’s great to see that fan base energized again, and we’ve got a chance to compete in that AFC West, which is obviously going to be tough.” Elway, who won two Super Bowls as a player and another as a front-office executive in Denver, never was able to find a suitable successor to Peyton Manning. He said he’s thrilled the Broncos look like they’ll be competitive again with Wilson under center. “Like any year, we’ve got to stay healthy, and we’ve had a tough time doing that the last several years,” Elway said. “So, if we can stay healthy, Russell’s been there, he’s won Super Bowls. He knows what it takes and the leadership that he’s providing is tremendous.”

Advertisement

Saban denies tampering with Louisville transfer

Alabama coach Nick Saban denies that anybody from his program had contact with receiver Tyler Harrell before the former Louisville player entered the transfer portal, which would have violated NCAA rules. Saban responded to a suggestion from Louisville coach Scott Satterfield that Alabama had tampered with Harrell, who has since transferred to the Crimson Tide. “We don’t tamper with anybody, so I don’t know about anything or anybody that tampered with him,” Saban told reporters before playing in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. Satterfield made the accusation last week in an interview with 247Sports. “I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here,” Satterfield said in the interview. “Last year we had a few guys that jumped into the portal and the next day they’re announcing where they’re going. You can look at that and know that something went on before they were in the portal.” Harrell entered the transfer portal on April 12 and committed to Alabama 10 days later.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome

Once is enough when it comes to beating Rafael Nadal on a clay court. Throughout his career, Nadal has never lost consecutive matches on his favorite surface and the Spaniard extended that perfect record on by beating John Isner 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Italian Open. Nadal was coming off a loss to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week. After a first-round bye, he improved to 44-0 in matches on clay following a loss on the surface. Perhaps more importantly, Nadal regained some confidence as he works his way back from a rib stress fracture that kept him out for six weeks before the tournament in Madrid. While he would clearly love to add to his record total of 10 Italian Open titles, Nadal’s bigger objective is regaining his top form in time for the French Open, which starts in less than two weeks. Nadal has won 13 of his 21 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros. When the match finished, Nadal headed straight to the practice court to hit more balls. He explained that he’s a “bit in a rush” to find his best form “as soon as possible.”