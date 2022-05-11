Game 31: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

After grabbing a 9-4 win over the Braves Tuesday night, the Red Sox will look to take the series when the teams square off again in Atlanta tonight.
Alex Cora shaved his beard, and the Red Sox bats came alive as the team snapped a five-game losing streak. The Sox will look to win their first series since taking two of three from the Tigers April 11-13.
Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Sox.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (11-19): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-1, 2.94 ERA)
BRAVES (14-17): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ian Anderson (3-1, 4.01 ERA)
Advertisement
Time: 7:20 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Anderson: Xander Bogaerts 1-5, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-4, Bobby Dalbec 1-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, J.D. Martinez 1-2, Trevor Story 0-1, Alex Verdugo 3-6, Christian Vázquez 1-5
Braves vs. Eovaldi: Ronald Acuña Jr. 0-2, Ozzie Albies 0-2, Travis d’Arnaud 3-9, Guillermo Heredia 1-1, Matt Olson 1-4, Marcell Ozuna 1-1, Dansby Swanson 0-1
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won five straight in Atlanta and improved to 16-9 against the Braves since the start of 2015.
Notes: Eovaldi has made 14 career starts against the Braves, going 3-3 with a 2.71 ERA. He ranks among the American League leaders with 9.62 strikeouts per nine innings and 1.60 walks per nine innings. … Martinez has a 12-game hitting streak and has reached base in a major-league-best 27 straight games dating to last season. … Anderson has won three decisions in a row and has allowed seven runs (six earned) over 22 innings in his last four starts, a 2.45 ERA..
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.