Game 31: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

After grabbing a 9-4 win over the Braves Tuesday night, the Red Sox will look to take the series when the teams square off again in Atlanta tonight.

Alex Cora shaved his beard, and the Red Sox bats came alive as the team snapped a five-game losing streak. The Sox will look to win their first series since taking two of three from the Tigers April 11-13.

Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Sox.