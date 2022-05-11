Gleyber Torres carries Yankees on his back in win over Blue Jays

New York won its seventh straight series and improved to a major league-best 22-8, its best 30-game start since 2003. The Yankees are 13-0 when scoring five runs or more.

An All-Star in his first two seasons who slumped in 2020 and ‘21, Torres restored a two-run lead with his sixth-inning single off Trevor Richards . Torres has four home runs in his last 11 games. He is batting .222 with five homers and 18 RBIs

Gleyber Torres drove in all New York’s runs with a go-ahead, three-run homer off José Berríos in the fourth inning and a two-run single, leading the surging Yankees over the visiting Blue Jays, 5-3, Wednesday for their 15th win in 17 games.

Toronto has lost a season-high four straight and seven of nine. On a sloppy day for the Blue Jays, Bo Bichette failed to advance to third on an errant pitch following his fifth-inning double. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then struck out, slammed his bat against the ground, and snapped the lumber over his left knee.

After Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa bobbled Santiago Espinal’s two-out grounder in the sixth for the first of his two errors, Alejandro Kirk tripped over second base and was tagged by Torres after initially beating the throw.

There didn’t appear to be any carryover from the Yankees’ 6-5 win the previous night, a game that turned testy and saw three Blue Jays ejected. Guerrero was hit by a pitch in the first inning, a plunking that didn’t raise any issues.

Jameson Taillon (3-1) allowed Toronto’s first three batters to reach, then settled down and allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Torres gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead after Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu singled in the fourth. Berríos left an 0-2 fastball over the plate that Torres drove 361 feet into the right field short porch.

Clay Holmes got Guerrero to ground into an inning-ending double play with two on in the seventh.

Espinal doubled leading off the ninth against Aroldis Chapman, No. 9 hitter Raimel Tapia walked and George Springer hit a sacrifice fly. Bichette hit a long drive just foul before striking out as he swung under a 100-mile-per-hour pitch, and Guerrero popped out as Chapman remained perfect in eight save chances.

Berríos gave up five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.82.

Toronto loaded the bases with no outs in the first when Springer walked, Bichette singled, and Guerrero was hit by a sinker on the left elbow pad. Taillon gave up a run when Teoscar Hernández grounded into a forceout, then struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and retired Kirk on a foulout.

Hernández reached on an infield single leading off the sixth — he originally was called out by first base umpire Shane Livensparger but the call was reversed on a video review — and scored on Matt Chapman’s sacrifice fly off Michael King.

Christian Yelich’s cycle can’t save Brewers

Christian Yelich hit for a record-tying third cycle — all against Cincinnati — but the Brewers’ rally fell short in the ninth in a 14-11 loss at the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and Colin Moran hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati. The Reds, with the worst record in the majors, won their second straight series by topping the NL Central leaders.

Yelich is the sixth player in major league history to hit for three cycles in their career, joining Trea Turner, Adrián Beltré, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel, and John Reilly.

Yelich doubled in the first, hit a three-run homer in the third, singled in the fifth, and tripled during a six-run ninth.

Hunter Renfroe hit two solo homers for the Brewers.

Tyler Naquin hit a bases-loaded triple for Cincinnati, which led, 7-0, after two innings. Moran homered during a six-run eighth that made it 14-5.

Milwaukee’s first six batters reached base in the ninth, including home runs by Jace Peterson and pinch hitter Mike Brosseau. Joel Kuhnel relieved and gave up a pair of RBI doubles while getting the final three outs.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez allowed four runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings. The righthander exited with a four-run lead and the bases loaded in the fifth, and Alexis Diaz (1-0) came in and struck out Luis Urías.

Daniel Vogelbach’s home run lifts Pirates

Daniel Vogelbach lashed a go-ahead home run off Daniel Hudson in the seventh inning as the Pirates took a series from the Dodgers for the first time in nearly five years with a 5-3 win in Pittsburgh.

Jack Suwinski hit his second home run in three days for Pittsburgh. Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer in the sixth and provided some insurance with a leadoff triple in the eighth that led to an insurance run — atoning for an error he made at second base that kickstarted a Los Angeles rally in the seventh.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh’s Wil Crowe (2-2) came on for a shaky Chris Stratton in the seventh and promptly issued two walks to load the bases. But he escaped when shortstop Diego Castillo made a leaping grab on a line drive by Will Smith and Max Muncy struck out on a full count to end in the inning.

David Bednar worked two perfect innings to earn his fifth save.

Pittsburgh, which entered the series having lost 16 straight games to the Dodgers, took two of three for its first series win against Los Angeles since a three-game sweep in June 2016.

Edwin Rios hit a three-run double in the seventh for the Dodgers, but the NL West leaders managed just five hits.

First arbitration cases decided

The Braves beat third baseman Austin Riley and the Cardinals defeated outfielder Tyler O’Neill in the first salary arbitration decisions this year. Riley was awarded $3.95 million rather than his $4.25 million request. O’Neill, a two-time Gold Glove winner, was awarded $3.4 million instead of his $4.15 million request. Riley made $590,500 last season when he set career bests with a .303 average, 33 homers, and 107 RBIs. He played in 160 games, tying Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson for the NL lead. O’Neill made $604,700 last season and set career bests with a .286 average, 34 homers, and 80 RBIs, finishing eighth in NL MVP voting … Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner collided with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field during the first inning Wednesday and left with a sore right ankle after striking out in the second. The collision occurred when Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a fly ball over the center fielder’s head for a triple. Iassogna appeared to be fine and stayed in the game.