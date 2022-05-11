Oilers’ Darnell Nurse suspended one game for head-butting Danault

Nurse turned and forcefully drove his helmet into Danault in front of Edmonton’s goal after Oilers goaltender Mike Smith made a save and froze the puck.

The incident occurred with 10 seconds left in the second period of the Kings’ 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Edmonton.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton’s first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.

The suspension leaves the Oilers without their top defenseman heading into an elimination game Thursday in Los Angeles. The Kings lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

The NHL also fined Oilers forward Zack Kassian $5,000 for cross-checking Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

The incident occurred at 19:00 of the second period. Kassian was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Kings a 5-4 win over the Oilers on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Kempe muscled his way past his defender and wrapped a shot around Edmonton goalie Mike Smith to secure the victory.

“There is still a lot to play for,” Kempe said. “We’re obviously very excited where we’re at right now, it was a great win for us and our confidence is good, but we have to rest our mindsets tomorrow. We can enjoy it tonight and play as good as we did tonight at home on Thursday.”

The result means the Kings can advance with a victory in Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday night. It also means the Oilers need a win to stave off elimination.

“They showed their heart in fighting back but we didn’t help ourselves by finding ourselves down early. We have to correct that,” Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said.

“[We’re] going to LA to win one game. Pressure’s on them to close us out and for us, our job is to find a way to have a good start to first period.”

Kempe also scored and had an assist for the Kings in regulation. Troy Stecher, Andreas Anthansiou, and Phillip Danault also scored.

Magic Makar: Avalanche defenseman turns in dominant series

Cale Makar turned in one of the best regular seasons ever by a Colorado defensemen.

It was quite a feat given the Avalanche’s blueline tradition, which includes Adam Foote, Rob Blake, Ray Bourque, and Sandis Ozolinsh, but Makar is clearly something special.

After helping the Avalanche put away the Predators with a three-goal, seven-assist series, his 10 points are the most in league history by a defenseman through four games in any playoff year, according to NHL Stats.

“He might be the best player in the league right now,” Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “He might be one of the best ‘D’ to ever play by the end of his career at this rate.”

The 23-year-old from Calgary is averaging 1.05 goals per game over 39 career playoff appearances, which at the moment puts him second all-time among NHL defensemen, trailing only Bobby Orr (1.24 over 74 postseason games).

“He hasn’t let up,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of Makar, the fourth overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2017 draft. “He keeps getting better and better.”

Makar’s 28 goals broke Ozolinsh’s single-season franchise record by a defenseman. On the night he eclipsed Ozolinsh’s mark, teammate Mikko Rantanen had to inform him of the milestone.

“I sound like a broken record, but those goals go back to the team,” Makar said, insisting that individual records are “not really something I focus on.”

Same with winning the Norris Trophy, which goes to the league’s top defenseman. He’s among the finalists along with Victor Hedman of Tampa Bay and Nashville’s Roman Josi.

Josi’s 96-point season was the best by an NHL defenseman in 29 years, but the Avalanche held him to one goal and one assist in sweeping a first-round series for a second straight postseason.

Count Makar a big fan of Josi, with the two spending some time chatting at the All-Star Game and briefly again in the handshake line Monday night.

“He’s an unbelievable player,” said Makar, the 2019-20 Calder Trophy winner as rookie of the year. “He pushed me a lot this season. He had one incredible year.”