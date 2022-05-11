Ryan Brasier gives up ninth-inning walkoff home run, and other observations from Red Sox’ loss to Braves

So Ryan Brasier came in to pitch the bottom of the ninth for the Red Sox in a game that was tied, 3-3. Ozzie Albies led off with a single to left. And then with one out in the frame, Orlando Arcia belted a two-run homer to left field. The Sox lost, 5-3. If there’s an inning that likely stings the most, it’s one that was out of their control: the top of the sixth.

ATLANTA — Neither team had scored since the third inning Wednesday night at Truist Park. Christian Vázquez negotiated a one-out walk in the top of the ninth against Braves closer Kenley Jansen, but that amounted to nothing after a Jackie Bradley Jr. strikeout and a Kiké Hernández fly out.

Advertisement

The Red Sox had some momentum in the top of the frame, only to have it snatched away by home plate umpire Adam Beck. With the bases loaded and a 3-2 count, Kevin Plawecki took what he thought should have been ball four low. Instead, Beck called it a strike, ending the inning to end the inning keep and the game knotted, 3-3. The pitch was well below the zone. Both Plawecki and manager Alex Cora were ejected for arguing.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Observations from the game:

▪ Trevor Story scoured video while seated at his locker Tuesday afternoon, studying the Braves pitching staff. He flipped from clip to clip, dissecting his opponent carefully. He leaned back in his chair before closing his laptop and leaving the clubhouse.

Story went 2 for 5 that evening, driving in two in a 9-4 victory.

On Wednesday, Story hit his first homer with the Red Sox, a two-run shot in the top of the second inning off Ian Anderson. The ball traveled 422 feet to dead center field, landing in the bushes behind the 400-foot mark. It took Story 26 games, the longest he had gone without a homer in his career.

Advertisement

This is the Story the Red Sox will need if they are going to change the course of their season. The rest of the lineup needs to hit, but Story’s struggles offensively have played a role in the Sox’ funk.

His productive presence can only help.

▪ J.D. Martinez extended his hit streak to 13 games with an RBI single in the top of the third.

▪ Nate Eovaldi was really good. The Red Sox starter went 6⅓ innings, striking out six. But homers continue to haunt Eovaldi. He relinquished his ninth of the season — which leads the majors — when Travis Demeritte blistered a two-run shot to left off in the bottom of the third. Matt Olson’s RBI double to center hit off the base of the wall later in the frame, tying the game, 3-3. The Sox went to lefthander Matt Strahm after Eovaldi allowed a one-out single to Orlando Arcia in the seventh.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.