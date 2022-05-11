In a shocking turnaround, Celtics blow Game 5 against Bucks and face elimination

Two nights after their pulsating, near-perfect, come-from-behind final quarter in Milwaukee, the Celts came home and blew Game 5, 110-107, to the defending world champion Bucks.

Game 6 and is Friday night in Milwaukee and the Celtics need a road win to force a Sunday Game 7 showdown on Causeway Street.

The Celts and their fans were hoping Boston’s scintillating fourth quarter in Milwaukee Monday would carry into Game 5, but it seemed too much to ask. There was almost no spill over in Games 2, 3, and 4.

The Celts were seeking to avoid what happened to their ice brothers Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C., when the Bruins lost Game 5 to the Hurricanes. The notion of both Boston winter teams on the brink of elimination seemed too grim for words. Especially with the way the local baseball season is going and the way the Patriots are trending.

This was the local pressure the Celtics took into Game 5.

An hour and a half before the opening tap, Udoka revealed that center Rob Williams (knee surgery) would be on the shelf for a second straight game. Udoka chalked it up to “general soreness” and one wonders if maybe Williams and the Celts were too aggressive with the Time Lord’s return from his meniscus tear. Grant Williams got the start.

All eyes were on Don’t-Call-Me-Average Al Horford who had the playoff game of his life Monday. A month shy of his 36th birthday, Horford dunked and punked on Giannis Antetokounmpo and went off for 30 points, which is more than he scored in any of his first 130 career playoff games.

A raucous Garden crowd came looking for more Big Al Magic and Horford drained his first jumper just 36 seconds into the night.

True to the form, the Celtics fell behind by 7, made only 2 of 11 threes, and trailed, 28-26, after one. The Greek Freak scored only 4 in the first 12 minutes. We suspected that was not going to last.

Giannis got going in the second, but NBA America was stunned when the Freak — after walking a mile in those big shoes — was actually called for traveling. It was like seeing a total eclipse of the sun.

Meanwhile, the Celtics went into lockdown mode. Derrick White totally frustrated Jrue Holiday, and Boston’s two Jays got rolling downhill. The Celtics finally had the Bucks on the run. Boston led, 54-47, at halftime.

The Bucks clawed to within a point early in the third, but Brown scored 16 in the quarter and the Celtics led, 86-77, after three.

Tatum’s breakaway made it 91-79 a minute into the third, then we saw another miracle: Antetokounmpo was called for a charge. That happens about as often as Larry Bird picking up the tab. It was almost party time at the Garden.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Bucks will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi before the start of next season. When Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about this, he said, “We hope to take all the greatness that is Milwaukee and share it . . . "

The Celtics on Friday hope to experience all the greatness that is Milwaukee and keep this series alive to advance to the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals.

