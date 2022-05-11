St. John’s Prep lacrosse continues to get the better of rival BC High

St. John’s Prep (12-1, 8-0) has defeated BC High five times in six meetings over the past 13 months, including an 11-7 win in the Division 1 state final last July 1.

Top-ranked Prep dispatched visiting BC High, 14-6, Wednesday afternoon to complete a season sweep of its rival and earn the inside track toward another Catholic Conference title.

While the St. John’s Prep boys’ lacrosse team has battled out-of-state powers and nonleague foes, there is no greater litmus test for the Eagles than archrival BC High.

“[BC High coach] Marcus [Craigwell] is an amazing coach and those kids are amazing players,” St. John’s Prep coach John Pynchon said. “Playing them so much in key games, that guys are amped up for, it just makes us better. Same with the whole Catholic Conference, but especially [BC High] with our recent history.”

Prep didn’t waste any time taking an early lead on No. 2 BC High (10-3, 6-2), as Chris Esposito won the opening faceoff and fed Jimmy Ayers (3 goals, assist) for a goal just three seconds into the game. They went on to build a 5-0 lead thanks to excellent defense and a few efficient clears from Richmond-bound defender Connor Kelly and long-stick midfielder Nolan Philpott.

Esposito replicated that feat early in the third quarter when he found Tommy Sarni for a goal to spark a 5-0 run. Sarni later followed with a behind-the-back goal on the run and the rout was on. Junior Harlan Graber netted a team-high four goals and Charlie Wilmot added three.

“It’s the biggest game on the calendar all year,” Kelly said about facing BC High. “Last game we played them it was tight and this just shows how much we’ve gotten better. This is going to give us a lot of momentum the rest of the way.”

In addition to its advantage at the faceoff X, Prep did all the little things to deny BC High’s offense, clear the ball, and remain firmly in control of the contest.

After squeaking out an 11-8 win at BC High one month ago, this complete effort shows Pynchon how far his group has come.

“Finally some of those things that we weren’t doing well in April, we’re starting to do well now,” Pynchon said. “So that’s the result. We played a really complete game. At this point, it’s our best game of the year. We can learn from a win, so let’s get back to work and keep getting better.”

Arlington Catholic 8, St. Mary’s 4 — Senior captain Alex Costa found the back of the net three times for the Cougars (7-6) in their Catholic Central League win.

Bishop Feehan 18, Bishop Stang 4 — Junior Brady Vitelli scored six goals, and junior Theo Stamatel dished out seven assists to lead the Shamrocks (8-4) to the Catholic Central League win.

Blackstone Valley 18, Milford 3 — Nic Petone led the Beavers (10-4) with six goals in their nonleague win over the Scarlet Hawks. Jackson Mastroianni added five goals and two assists, and Trout Marnell netted his first career goal.

Bridgewater-Raynham 15, Dartmouth 1 — James Murray scored one goal and set up three more as the Trojans (10-3) clinched the Southeast Conference title.

Oliver Ames 13, Hull 4 — Ben Reardon’s seven goals led the Tigers (5-8) in their nonleague victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Apponequet 17, Greater New Bedford 1 — Abby Vincent led the visitors with eight goals, and Emilia Keane added four for the Lakers (8-4) in the South Coast Conference win.

Arlington Catholic 16, St. Mary’s 8 — Senior Nicole Mann fired in her 100th career goal in the Central Catholic League win for the Cougars (10-4).

Austin Prep 14, Bishop Fenwick 3 — Molly Vana carried the Cougars (11-3) with four goals in their Catholic Central League victory.

Bishop Feehan 18, Bishop Stang 1 — Freshman Brenna Vitelli tallied seven points, and Betsy Norko scored five goals to pace the No. 12 Shamrocks (12-1) in their Catholic Central League win.

Softball

Amesbury 21, Pentucket 0 — Alana Delisle (4 for 4) struck out 12 batters, scored three runs, and also drove in three runs for No. 2 Amesbury (12-0) in the Cape Ann League win.

Bishop Feehan 7, Bishop Stang 6 — Haley Petrucci (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) homered and Maddy Coupal and Abby Brooks each drove in a run as the top-ranked Shamrocks (12-1) held off the host Spartans for the Catholic Central win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 11, Sandwich 2 — Julia Hicks (3 for 4) struck out nine and drove in two runs to pace the Dolphins (8-3) in their Cape & Islands win.

Haverhill 14, Lawrence 2 — Pitcher Liv DeCicco struck out nine and allowed three hits to lead the Hillies (7-6) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

King Philip 12, Mansfield 0 — Junior Charlotte Raymond (2 for 2) drove in four runs to pace the No. 4 Warriors (14-2) in their Hockomock League win.

Lynn Classical 12, Lynn English 6 — Manuela Lizardo recorded an inside-the-park home run and a double, driving in three runs for the Rams (11-3). Izzy Faessler added a double and scored three runs in the Greater Boston League win.

Newton North 21, Wellesley 4 — Ella Maher drove in three runs, and Sam Mealey, Abbie Hodgson, Grace Melchionno and Caitlin Conroy all had two RBIs for the Tigers (10-3) in Bay State Conference action.

North Attleborough 4, Foxborough 0 — Senior Kelly Colleran fanned 19 for the Red Rocketeers (9-4) in the Hockomock League win.

Oliver Ames 21, Sharon 2 — Katie Melendy (2 for 5, 2 runs) drove in four runs and struck out 10 while yielding no earned runs for the Tigers (6-10) in the Hockomock League win. Maddie Homer (4 for 4) added four RBIs.

Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon 11, East Boston 5 — Maddie Klein (4 hits), Allie Cedrone (3 hits), and Bridget Anderson (2 hits) all had inside-the-park homers and Anne Feininger pitched five shutout innings of relief for the Phoenix (10-1) in the nonleague win.

St. Mary’s 10, Arlington Catholic 0 — Lily Newhall and Emely Rodriguez each homered and Newhall tossed a two-hit shutout to power the No. 11 Spartans (12-3) to the Catholic Central win over the Cougars (6-7). Ashanthy Pardilla (2 hits), Roma Braid (3 hits), Jenna Chaplain (2 hits) and Brooke Moloney (2 hits) were catalysts at the plate.

Stoughton 6, Canton 4 — Sydney Menz drove in two runs, Kate Bulger (1 RBI) tallied three hits and Kerry Driscoll tossed seven innings of three-hit ball to lead the Black Knights (8-7) to a Hockomock League win.

Boys’ tennis

Catholic Memorial 4, Malden Catholic 1 — James Julian won his 10th match of the season at the No. 1 singles spot to help the Knights (2-11) win the Catholic Conference match.

St. Mary’s 3, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Connor Hamel won, 6-3, 6-1, at first singles to pace the Spartans (3-3) to a win against the Crusaders.

Westford 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2 — Connor Liona prevailed, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, at first singles to pace the Ghosts (8-2) to a Dual County League win against the Warriors. Saunak Manna also won, 6-2, 6-1, at second singles.

Girls’ tennis

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Ipswich 2 — Naomi Provost dominated at second singles (6-0, 6-0), and Nora Gamber/Brynn Mckechnie picked up the deciding point at first doubles with a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (4) win to keep the No. 20 Generals (13-0) undefeated in a Cape Ann League clash.

North Andover 5, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Kritika Roy won, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles to lead the Scarlet Knights (6-5) to the nonleague win.

Thayer 8, St. Mark’s 7 — Thayer (5-4) picked up its fourth consecutive win thanks to a clutch 8-2 doubles victory by Jordan Ruddick and Tess Meyers, who also won their respective singles matches on the day.

Boys’ track

Dennis-Yarmouth 90, Barnstable 46 — Ajani Simpson won the 100 and the long jump to pace the Dolphins (2-0) to the Cape & Islands win.

Girls’ track

Weymouth 86, Milton 45 — Wins from senior Shea Roche (12:01) in the 2-mile, freshman Ella Bates (5:20) in the mile, and Gracie Richard (2:21) in the 800 helped the Wildcats (5-0) clinch the Bay State Conference Herget Division title.

Boys’ volleyball

Cambridge 3, Lowell Catholic 0 — Isaac Wedaman (13 kills) led the No. 14 Falcons (10-3) to a nonleague win against the Crusaders. Matthew Liu also contributed seven kills.

Haverhill 3, Chelmsford 1 — Cooper Dellea (20 serves, 3 aces) paced the No. 19 Hillies (7-4) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win against the Lions.

Lowell 3, Andover 0 — Ed Djatcha (7 kills, 7 blocks) and Alex Chau (6 kills, 28 assists) led the No. 5 Red Raiders (12-1) to a win against the Golden Warriors in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Malden 3, Essex Tech 0 — Senior libero Beck Hermann (13 digs) paced the Golden Tornadoes (13-1) to a nonleague win against the Hawks.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Xaverian 2 — Daniel Wickstrom had 24 digs, 2 aces and 1 assist to pace the Pioneers (7-8) to a Catholic Conference win against the Hawks.

Westford 3, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Matthew Zegowitz (6 blocks), Jake Aylward, and Tejas Kudva each recorded 12 kills for the No. 2 Ghosts (10-1) in the Dual County League win.

Sarah Barber, Peyton Doyle, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.