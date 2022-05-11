Streaking Lincoln-Sudbury baseball hands No. 4 Westford Academy its first loss

“I tell the guys all the time it takes a little time to tell who you are and establish an identity,” L-S coach Matt Wentworth said. “We moved our lineup around, mixing and matching pitchers and finding what works and we’ve gotten in a groove now.”

After opening the season with losses in three of their first four games, the Warriors have ripped off wins in eight of their last nine, including five in a row. The latest was Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over No. 4 Westford Academy, the last undefeated team standing in Division 1.

The important Dual County League victory puts L-S in a three-way tie for the Thorpe Division lead with the Ghosts (11-1, 7-1 DCL) and Concord-Carlisle. Westford and C-C play Thursday (4 p.m.).

The Warriors (9-4, 7-1) fell behind 1-0 before senior Thomas Rogers, a Maryland commit, laced an RBI double to score Bobby Haarde in the fourth inning. The game remained tied 1-1 until the top of the seventh, when Thomas Dillon singled, went to second on a balk and scored on a two-strike single up the middle from sophomore shortstop Jake Haarde.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Senior Ben Resnic pitched six innings, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts for L-S. Junior Aidan Sweeney came in and struck out two in the seventh.

“It was crazy to watch a high school baseball game that has three total walks and no errors,” Wentworth said. “It was a great experience.”

Carson Cormier (3-1) was the tough-luck loser for Westford after he struck out eight and allowed just four hits in seven innings.

With Westford’s loss, top-ranked Austin Prep (15-0) is the last undefeated team remaining in the state.

Duxbury 7, Pembroke 0 — Senior captain Teddy Massingham tossed a no-hitter, powering the host Dragons (4-11) to a Patriot League victory over Pembroke (4-10) at Chandler Field.

Massingham struck out 11 and walked two, fanning two Titans in the final inning to secure his place in Duxbury history. The Williams College baseball and football-bound ace relied on his fastball and curveball and kept Pembroke hitters guessing all night.

Nick Ayres belted a solo home run and had three RBIs for the Dragons, but the day belonged to Massingham.

“It was awesome,” Massingham said with a grin. “I immediately started smiling, just celebrating and screaming.”

Junior Chris Walsh, a Northeastern baseball commit, made a critical barehanded play at shortstop with one down in the seventh, and Massingham took care of the rest.

Dan Bird, who caught the game, said he had no idea until the seventh, when the umpire turned to him and told him. Coach Brandon Josselyn added that once Massingham got into the fourth inning, Josselyn had a feeling something special was in the works. He credited Massingham for staying poised and finishing the job.

Said Josselyn: “It’s a moment he’s never going to forget.”

Apponequet 11, Dartmouth 6 — Maddoxx Rosyski (3 hits, 2 doubles) drove in four runs, and Justyn Machie (3 hits) brought in two to lead the Lakers (9-5) to a nonleague victory. Nate Levesque allowed eight hits over five innings and earned the win.

BC High 6, St. John’s Prep 4 — Ronan Donohue and Niko Brini each tallied two hits, with Donahue belting a home run and driving in three runs for the No. 8 Eagles (12-4) in the Catholic Conference win.

Bishop Stang 4, Bishop Feehan 3 — Cam Letourneau’s line-drive triple to deep right led to a Seamus Marshall sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to clinch the Catholic Central League South title for the Spartans (10-2, 8-2 Catholic Central League). Marshall (5-0) allowed one earned run in 7⅓ innings, pitching around 10 hits before Aiden Cardoza came on to escape a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the eighth. Justin Gouveia added three hits as Stang finished a season sweep of the Shamrocks (10-4, 6-3 CCL).

Braintree 5, Brookline 1 — Jordan Gorham allowed just two hits in a complete-game effort, and Jack Fitzgerald hit a solo home run to lead the No. 9 Wamps (10-4) to a Bay State Conference win.

Central Catholic 2, Lawrence 1 — Jeremy Delacruz delivered a two-out go-ahead double in the top of the 10th inning for the No. 13 Raiders (9-4) in the Catholic Conference win.

Concord-Carlisle 14, Weston 1 — Ryan McCuller (3 for 3) drove in three runs and struck out four with no earned runs, and Blake Newcomb (3 for 3) had two RBIs and scored two runs to power the Patriots (6-6) for their fourth straight win in a Dual County League matchup.

Gloucester 13, Beverly 0 — Brett Moore allowed one hit and struck out seven in a complete-game shutout, leading the Fishermen (8-5) to a Northeastern Conference win.

Lawrence Academy 3, Brooks 2 — Senior Jack McLaughlin picked up the win after striking out nine over six innings for the Spartans (9-2-1) in their ISL victory.

Mansfield 2, King Philip 1 — Aaron Blinn struck out eight and allowed five hits across six innings to lead the Hornets (10-4) to a Hockomock League win. Matt DeShiro’s tying RBI single in the fifth led to Connor Zukowski scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Masconomet 3, Saugus 0 — Erik Sibbach tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts for Masco (6-7) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Medfield 26, Millis 1 — Senior Jack Goodman (2 for 3, 4 RBIs) belted a home run, senior Nate Baacke (2 for 2) drove in three runs, and sophomore Sean Watts (2 for 2) scored four times to power the No. 3 Warriors (12-1) in the Tri-Valley League.

Milton 10, Weymouth 4 — Jack Finnegan (2 for 3) and Shea Donovan (1 for 3) drove in three runs apiece, and Tommy Mitchell (6 strikeouts) allowed three hits over five innings to earn the Bay State Conference win for No. 2 Wildcats (12-2).

Needham 1, Walpole 0 — Kevin Barnett struck out seven and allowed four hits across 6 1/3 shutout innings, leading the Rockets (7-6) to a Bay State Conference win.

North Quincy 7, Marshfield 6 — Kevin Pritchard went the distance, allowing three earned runs, striking out four, and delivered the winning double in the seventh inning to lift the visiting Raiders (5-9) to the Patriot League win. Scott Ritz had 2 hits, 4 runs, and 2 stolen bases, Zach Taylor knocked in three runs.

Rivers 12, St. George’s 0 — Mark Herlihy tossed a one-hit shutout for the Red Wings (6-7) in the Independent School League win.

Scituate 6, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Grayden Harris struck out six and allowed six hits in a complete-game shutout, and Cortland Hare (3 for 3) led the offense with a double, three RBIs and a run scored to give the Sailors (9-4) a Patriot League victory.

St. Mary’s 4, Arlington Catholic 3 — James Donohue (2 for 2) drove in three runs, and Josh Doney earned the decision in relief to lead the No. 15 Spartans (9-5) to a Catholic Central League win.

Correspondent Trevor Hass reported from Duxbury, and Sarah Barber, Peyton Doyle, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story.