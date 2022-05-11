Al-Jazeera journalist is killed in West Bank

Al-Jazeera, citing the Health Ministry, said the journalist had been shot in the head by Israeli forces during a raid. A second journalist was hospitalized after being hit in the back, the ministry said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting of the journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American, were not immediately clear, but she was shot as clashes between Israeli military and Palestinian gunmen took place in the city.

JERUSALEM — A journalist for Al-Jazeera was fatally shot in the West Bank city of Jenin early Wednesday, the news network and the Palestinian Health Ministry said, blaming Israeli forces for her death.

“Al-Jazeera holds the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of Shireen,” the news network said in a statement. “It also calls on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable.”

The Israeli military’s chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi, said it was not clear who had shot the journalist. In a separate statement, the military said it was investigating the possibility that “the journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen.”

In an evening briefing, Israel’s minister of defense, Benny Gantz, emphasized the uncertainty. “It can be Palestinians who shot her,” he said. “Tragically, it may be on our side. We are investigating it.”

Abu Akleh, 51, a veteran journalist, was wearing a protective vest that identified her as a member of the news media, video from the moments around her death showed.

The video, broadcast by Al-Jazeera, does not show Abu Akleh being shot, but gunfire can be heard in the first few seconds, followed by a man yelling, “Injured! Shireen, Shireen, oh man, Shireen! Ambulance!”

As he continues to yell for an ambulance, the camera moves toward Abu Akleh, who is slumped face down.

Next to her in the video, another journalist, identified by the network as Shatha Hanaysha and also wearing a vest marked “Press” and a helmet, crouches down and tries to reach out to Abu Akleh. But she was forced back by gunfire.

Hanaysha told Al-Jazeera that there had not been any confrontations between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli army when the shots were fired toward the journalists, adding that she believed they had been targeted.

“We were four journalists — we were all wearing vests, all wearing helmets,” Hanaysha told Al-Jazeera. Israeli forces, she said, “did not stop firing even after she collapsed. I couldn’t even extend my arm to pull her because of the shots. The army was adamant on shooting to kill.”

Another Al-Jazeera journalist, Ali Samoudi, who was also wearing a protective vest, was shot in the back, according to the official Palestinian news agency, which cited the Health Ministry. Al-Jazeera reported that he was in stable condition.

In a phone interview from his hospital bed, Samoudi said: “There were no armed Palestinians or resistance or even civilians in the area. We walked toward the soldiers for about 20 meters. Then all of a sudden the first bullet was fired.”

In the wake of several attacks by Palestinians that have killed 19 Israelis and foreigners since late March, the Israeli military has been carrying out regular raids into Jenin since early April. At least three of the suspected perpetrators of those recent Palestinian attacks were from the Jenin area.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces had been in Jenin to arrest suspects and came under fire first.

“Massive fire was shot toward Israeli forces by tens of armed Palestinian gunmen,” the military statement said, adding that they “also hurled explosive devices toward the soldiers, endangering their lives. The soldiers responded with fire toward the sources of the fire and explosive devices. Hits were identified.”

Israeli officials said the Palestinian Authority had “rushed to blame Israel” before ascertaining the facts. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it had offered to conduct a joint investigation with the Palestinians, but the Palestinian Authority had refused.

“Her death is a tragedy, but no one should use it for political gains, especially those who violate human rights on a daily basis,” Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, said in a statement.

A senior Palestinian official, Hussein al-Sheikh, denied that an offer of a joint investigation had been made.

In a separate statement, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israeli forces had returned fire as “accurately, carefully and responsibly as possible,” and that “there is a significant possibility that the journalist was shot by the armed Palestinians.”

Bennett’s office circulated a video, first broadcast by Al-Jazeera on Wednesday morning, that showed Palestinian gunmen in a different part of Jenin firing down an alley and a voice saying in Arabic: “They’ve hit one — they’ve hit a soldier. He’s lying on the ground.”

Since no Israeli soldiers were reported killed Wednesday, Bennett’s office said the video suggested that “Palestinian terrorists were the ones who shot the journalist.”

However, an Israeli rights group, B’Tselem, released a map of the location where Abu Akleh was killed, which it said was several hundred yards from where the video circulated by the prime minister’s office had been filmed.

The GPS coordinates of the two locations, as well as an aerial photograph, “demonstrate that the shooting depicted in this video could not possibly be the gunfire that hit Shireen Abu Akleh and her colleague,” the rights group said.

Samoudi said there were no clashes taking place where he and Abu Akleh were hit and that they were shot by Israeli soldiers.

The Palestinian Authority’s state prosecutor’s office said it had begun an investigation into Abu Akleh’s death and Samoudi’s injury, in preparation to refer the case to the International Criminal Court. An autopsy on Abu Akleh was performed, a spokesperson said.