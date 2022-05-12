Author readings around Boston May 15-21

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White (”The Lost Summers of Newport”) read in person at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
MONDAY
William R. Cross (”Winslow Homer: American Passage”) is in conversation with John Kaag at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Natasha Warikoo (”Race at the Top: Asian Americans and Whites in Pursuit of the American Dream in Suburban Schools”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . C. Jane Taylor (”Spirit Traffic: A Mother’s Journey of Self-Discovery and Letting Go”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
TUESDAY
Audrey Magee (”The Colony”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Weina Dai Randel (”The Last Rose of Shanghai”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Mansfield Public Library . . . B.A. Shapiro (”Metropolis”) is in conversation with Dawn Tripp in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Lana Harper (”From Bad to Cursed”) is in conversation with Rachel Harrison at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Uzma Aslam Khan (“The Miraculous True History of Nomi Ali”) is in conversation with Pam Thompson at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Lisa Bird-Wilson (”Probably Ruby”) is in conversation with Michelle Good at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Marti Dumas (”Wildseed Witch”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Brendan Kiely (”The Other Talk: Reckoning with Our White Privilege”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Public Library . . . Kelly Yang (”New From Here”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newton Free Library . . . Peter Balakian (”No Sign”) reads virtually and in person at 7:30 p.m. at 49 Hawthorn St., Cambridge, at an event hosted by Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Archer Mayor (”Marked Man: A Joe Gunther Novel”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansion at the Hellenic Center at an event hosted by the Ipswich Public Library.
WEDNESDAY
Haroon Moghul (”Two Billion Caliphs: A Vision of a Muslim Future”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Jamie Ford (”The Many Daughters of Afong Moy”) reads virtually and in person at 6 p.m. at Pollard Memorial Library . . . James Sullivan (”Unsinkable: Five Men and the Indomitable Run of the USS Plunkett”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at the Adams Street branch of the Boston Public Library . . . William Brewer (”The Red Arrow”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Emma Grove (”The Third Person”) is in conversation with Andy Ristaino in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kat Cho (”Once Upon a K-Prom”) is in conversation with Amanda Foody in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . B.A. Shapiro (“Metropolis”) is in conversation with Maryanne O’Hara in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $29.70 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Cynthia Saltzman (”Plunder: Napoleon’s Theft of Veronese’s Feast”) is in conversation with Frederick Ilchman at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Erica Ferencik (”Girl In Ice”) and Sy Montgomery (”The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty”) read at 7 p.m. at Stevens Memorial Library . . . Sylvie Kandé (”The Neverending Quest for the Other Shore: An Epic in Three Cantos”) and Danielle Legros Georges (”Island Heart”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
THURSDAY
Nadia Salomon (”Goodnight Ganesha”) reads at 5 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . John Colapinto (”This Is the Voice”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Annette Gordon-Reed (”On Juneteenth”) is in conversation with Catherine Allgor at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are $20) . . . Putsata Reang (”Ma and Me: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sarai Walker (”The Cherry Robbers”) is in conversation with Susan Scarf Merrell at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Connie Hertzberg Mayo (”The Sharp Edge of Mercy”) is in conversation with Lynne Reeves Griffin at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Bob Ryan (”In Scoring Position: 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
FRIDAY
Elaine Dimopoulos (”Turn the Tide”) and Diana Renn (”Trouble at Turtle Pond”) read in person at 5:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . David Gergen (”Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders are Made”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $31 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Ali Wentworth (”Ali’s Well That Ends Well: Tales of Desperation and a Little Inspiration”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
SATURDAY
Carol Gordon Ekster (”Some Daddies”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Sonali Dev (”The Emma Project”) is in conversation with Bridget Eileen Madden at 2 p.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . Jeaniene Frost (”The Other Half of the Grave”) and Ilona Andrews (”Ruby Fever: A Hidden Legacy Novel”) read at 5 p.m. at Ashland Public Library.
