fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings around Boston May 15-21

Updated May 12, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Bob Ryan (”In Scoring Position: 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair”) reads in person at 7 p.m. Thursday at An Unlikely Story.Byun, Yoon S. Globe Staff

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White (”The Lost Summers of Newport”) read in person at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

MONDAY

William R. Cross (”Winslow Homer: American Passage”) is in conversation with John Kaag at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Natasha Warikoo (”Race at the Top: Asian Americans and Whites in Pursuit of the American Dream in Suburban Schools”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . C. Jane Taylor (”Spirit Traffic: A Mother’s Journey of Self-Discovery and Letting Go”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Audrey Magee (”The Colony”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Weina Dai Randel (”The Last Rose of Shanghai”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Mansfield Public Library . . . B.A. Shapiro (”Metropolis”) is in conversation with Dawn Tripp in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Lana Harper (”From Bad to Cursed”) is in conversation with Rachel Harrison at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Uzma Aslam Khan (“The Miraculous True History of Nomi Ali”) is in conversation with Pam Thompson at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Lisa Bird-Wilson (”Probably Ruby”) is in conversation with Michelle Good at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Marti Dumas (”Wildseed Witch”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Brendan Kiely (”The Other Talk: Reckoning with Our White Privilege”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Public Library . . . Kelly Yang (”New From Here”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newton Free Library . . . Peter Balakian (”No Sign”) reads virtually and in person at 7:30 p.m. at 49 Hawthorn St., Cambridge, at an event hosted by Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Archer Mayor (”Marked Man: A Joe Gunther Novel”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansion at the Hellenic Center at an event hosted by the Ipswich Public Library.

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Haroon Moghul (”Two Billion Caliphs: A Vision of a Muslim Future”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Jamie Ford (”The Many Daughters of Afong Moy”) reads virtually and in person at 6 p.m. at Pollard Memorial Library . . . James Sullivan (”Unsinkable: Five Men and the Indomitable Run of the USS Plunkett”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at the Adams Street branch of the Boston Public Library . . . William Brewer (”The Red Arrow”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Emma Grove (”The Third Person”) is in conversation with Andy Ristaino in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kat Cho (”Once Upon a K-Prom”) is in conversation with Amanda Foody in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . B.A. Shapiro (“Metropolis”) is in conversation with Maryanne O’Hara in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $29.70 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Cynthia Saltzman (”Plunder: Napoleon’s Theft of Veronese’s Feast”) is in conversation with Frederick Ilchman at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Erica Ferencik (”Girl In Ice”) and Sy Montgomery (”The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty”) read at 7 p.m. at Stevens Memorial Library . . . Sylvie Kandé (”The Neverending Quest for the Other Shore: An Epic in Three Cantos”) and Danielle Legros Georges (”Island Heart”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop.

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Nadia Salomon (”Goodnight Ganesha”) reads at 5 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . John Colapinto (”This Is the Voice”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Annette Gordon-Reed (”On Juneteenth”) is in conversation with Catherine Allgor at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are $20) . . . Putsata Reang (”Ma and Me: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sarai Walker (”The Cherry Robbers”) is in conversation with Susan Scarf Merrell at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Connie Hertzberg Mayo (”The Sharp Edge of Mercy”) is in conversation with Lynne Reeves Griffin at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Bob Ryan (”In Scoring Position: 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Elaine Dimopoulos (”Turn the Tide”) and Diana Renn (”Trouble at Turtle Pond”) read in person at 5:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . David Gergen (”Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders are Made”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $31 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Ali Wentworth (”Ali’s Well That Ends Well: Tales of Desperation and a Little Inspiration”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Carol Gordon Ekster (”Some Daddies”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Sonali Dev (”The Emma Project”) is in conversation with Bridget Eileen Madden at 2 p.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . Jeaniene Frost (”The Other Half of the Grave”) and Ilona Andrews (”Ruby Fever: A Hidden Legacy Novel”) read at 5 p.m. at Ashland Public Library.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video