For Dick Wolf, series renewals continue apace at NBC, CBS

Good times continue for network TV honcho the very busy Dick Wolf. NBC has renewed “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” and Wolf’s other NBC series — “Law & Order: SVU,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago PD” — were already renewed under multiyear contracts. Both the “Chicago” night and the “Law & Order” night — a.k.a. Wednesday and Thursday — do quite well for the network.

Meanwhile, CBS honchos have also renewed their own Wolf shows. The “FBI” dramas — “FBI,” “FBI: International,” and “FBI: Most Wanted” — were given two-season orders. The franchise has made CBS the No. 1 network on Tuesday nights.