Local bestsellers for the week ended May 8

2. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

3. Time Is a Mother Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

4. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead

5. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

6. French Braid Anne Tyler Knopf

7. City on Fire Don Winslow Morrow

8. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

9. Book of Night Holly Black Tor

10. One Italian Summer Rebecca Serle Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns S&S

Advertisement

2. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil Tina Brown Crown

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty Sy Montgomery Atria

6. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath Bill Browder S&S

7. Finding Me: A Memoir Viola Davis HarperOne

8. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals Tieghan Gerard Clarkson Potter

9. Riverman: An American Odyssey Ben McGrath Knopf

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

4. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead

5. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

Advertisement

6. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

7. Great Circle Maggie Shipstead Vintage

8. The Plot Jean Hanff Korelitz Celadon

9. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

10. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake Tiya Miles Random House

7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

8. The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly Fishing Mark Kurlansky Bloomsbury

9. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life George Saunders Random House

10. Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice Bill Browder S&S

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 8. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.