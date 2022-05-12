Last defendant in eBay harassment case pleads guilty

The last of seven defendants who worked for eBay charged over the bizarre harassment of a Natick couple pleaded guilty Thursday. David Harville, eBay’s former director of global resiliency, told US District Judge Patti Saris that he was withdrawing an earlier plea of not guilty. The other six defendants charged in 2020 with involvement in criminal cyberstalking and witness tampering have already pleaded guilty. The couple, David and Ina Steiner, are proceeding with a lawsuit against the company and its former employees. — AARON PRESSMAN

ENERGY

Sandwich power plant sold

A joint venture owned by two Japanese utilities has reached an agreement to buy the Canal electric generating station in Sandwich, home to the last of the so-called Filthy Five fossil fuel-fired turbines in Massachusetts. JERA Americas is buying the complex from private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners for an undisclosed amount. The plant consists of two roughly 50-year-old turbines, which can generate nearly 600 megawatts apiece, and one turbine that opened in 2019 with a capacity of 330 megawatts. The power plant is fueled by natural gas and oil but its turbines rarely run. JERA Americas chief executive Steven Winn said the newer turbine runs about 10 percent of the year, while the two older turbines run about 1 percent of the time, essentially as a backup to prevent blackouts on Cape Cod. Winn said JERA’s long-term plan is to use the site as a connection point for a transmission line for offshore wind developments and to only use the existing turbines when the wind isn’t blowing. Another key part of the strategy: phasing in “low carbon” biofuels and hydrogen produced by renewable electricity to power the turbines, over time. JERA officials said about 50 people work at the plant and will continue to do so under its new ownership. Winn said he hopes to grow the local workforce over time. JERA is also buying a small power plant in Bucksport, Maine, as part of the deal with Stonepeak, which still needs Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval. — JON CHESTO

AIRLINES

Global group to offer credit card

Star Alliance — the largest of the three global airline groups — is planning to offer a co-branded credit card that will allow a person to redeem points across all 26 members, which includes United, Singapore Airlines, and Lufthansa. The card, to be launched later this year, will allow users to earn points via their spending, like a regular credit card, and then redeem those points via the frequent-flyer programs of any of the airlines, Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh said at a briefing Thursday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

British startup has no-frills plan to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere

A London startup that uses simple chemistry and off-the-shelf equipment to suck planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the air raised one of the largest funding rounds for a carbon-removal startup based in the United Kingdom. Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a fund led by Microsoft Corp. cofounder Bill Gates, and mining company Anglo American invested $5 million to help Mission Zero Technologies develop its technology. Mission Zero is entering a crowded market. A $100-million prize for carbon-removal ideas sponsored by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, received more than 1,100 entries. Mission Zero was a part of one of the 15 teams that were shortlisted in the first phase of the prize and awarded a $1 million grant to further their technology. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates continue to rise

Average long-term US mortgage rates edged up again this week, with interest on the key 30-year loan at its highest level since 2009. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate ticked up to 5.3 percent from 5.27 percent last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 2.94 percent a year ago. The Federal Reserve last week intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The Fed’s move, its most aggressive since 2000, will bring higher costs for mortgages as well as credit cards, auto loans, and other borrowing for individuals and businesses. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CURRENCY

Swiss Franc reaches parity with dollar

The Swiss franc weakened to trade at parity with the dollar for the first time since late 2019. The dollar-franc pair rose as much as 0.6 percent to 1.0001 on Thursday. The Swiss currency has weakened more than 8 percent against its US counterpart in 2022. Risk aversion usually favors the Swiss franc, but the dollar has emerged as the key haven in a more inflationary environment. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERY DELIVERIES

Instacart to go public

Instacart, a 10-year-old grocery delivery startup that was once one of the most highly valued of its gig-economy generation, is preparing to go public, potentially plunging itself into the volatile stock market as it sets to prove itself in a post-pandemic world. The company has confidentially filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission to start the process for a stock market listing, according to a statement Wednesday night, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. The pandemic caused order volumes to surge in early 2020 and helped Instacart to dominate grocery delivery in the United States. Since last year, as restaurants reopened and vaccine rates rose, orders have started to slip and Instacart slashed its private market valuation by almost 40 percent in March. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Mercedes recalling vehicles over brake problem

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 292,000 vehicles in the United States to fix a problem that could cause the brakes to fail or perform poorly. The recall covers certain ML, GL, and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years. Mercedes says in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion. The company says in documents that it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will inspect the brake booster and replace it if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 27. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GAMING

Video game releases delayed

Microsoft Corp.’s ZeniMax Media is delaying two of its anticipated video games until the first half of 2023, marking a slip for the Xbox. Starfield, being produced by ZeniMax unit Bethesda Softworks, is the first new intellectual property developed by the studio in almost 30 years. The space-themed action role-playing game was announced in 2018. The other game, Redfall, is a first-person shooter developed by Arkane Austin, another subsidiary of ZeniMax, that was announced in 2021. Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media in late 2020 for $7.5 billion. As a result, Microsoft won landmark franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Doom. — BLOOMBERG NEWS