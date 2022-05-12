Two Twitter leaders are leaving after Elon Musk’s deal to buy company

Two of Twitter’s leaders are leaving as part of a shake-up of top executives, according to an internal memo shared with employees Thursday, as the company grapples with a takeover from Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s general manager, is leaving and will be replaced by Jay Sullivan, according to the memo, which was obtained by The New York Times. Sullivan is currently the interim general manager of the consumer product. Bruce Falck, Twitter’s general manager for revenue, is also departing the company.

“It’s critical to have the right leaders at the right time,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in the memo to staff. Sullivan’s “product vision, ability to inspire, move quickly and drive change is what Twitter needs now, and in the future.”