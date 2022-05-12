Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer’s Faccia Brutta sets a date; rooftop dining returns to the Colonnade

An early snapshot of the menu promises oysters with ramp and green strawberry vinaigrette; bacalao-stuffed pasta topped with green garlic cream; crispy squash blossoms; black bass crudo; stuffed sardines; and grilled lobster with Calabrian chili butter and clam vinaigrette.

Coming soon : Jamie Bissonette and Ken Oringer’s new restaurant, Faccia Brutta (278 Newbury St.), aims to open on Tuesday, May 24. The coastal Italian spot will also house a downstairs wine nook, Bar Pallino , spotlighting biodynamic and natural selections. Of note: It will serve Aperol spritzes on draft.

Bissonnette and Oringer run Cambridge’s Little Donkey, as well as Coppa and Toro in the South End.

Markets: Somerville’s Union Square Farmers Market reopens for the season on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (Union Square Plaza). Masks are required during a COVID-conscious shopping hour from opening until 10 a.m. Browse wares from Hooked Fish Shop, Deano’s Pasta, Mahalab Bakery, Tex Mex Eats, and more. In Cambridge, the Central Square Farmers Market relaunches on Monday, May 16, with dumplings from Mei Mei, samosas from SamosaMan, West African products from Yamacu, and more.

Rooftops: The Colonnade Hotel’s rooftop pool reopens for the summer on Friday, May 27, and it welcomes the public Monday through Wednesday for a $60 fee. Nibble burrata with grilled peaches, tuna poke, grilled fish tacos, lobster rolls, and flatbreads while lolling beneath a cabana with rum cocktails and mudslides. Visit from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Concerts: Boston Calling has an exciting musical lineup (Nine Inch Nails, The Strokes, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse), and their food vendors aren’t too shabby, either. Try Israeli barbecue from A La Esh, empanadas from Buenas, pierogi from Jaju, deli staples from Mamaleh’s, Cambodian sandwiches from Suasday, and more. Platinum ticket-holders can sample delicacies from Deuxave’s Chris Coombs and Adrienne Wright; Bar Mezzana and Shore Leave’s Colin Lynch; Lolita’s Cory Seeker; and Mariel’s Miguel Deras. The show runs from Friday, May 27, until Sunday, May 29 at Allston’s Harvard Athletic Complex (65 North Harvard St.); get tickets at www.bostoncalling.com

