Outdoor elegance in Maine, luxury in Panama, and grand style in Ireland

Upgrade your Bar Harbor camping trip into a glamping trip at by staying in one of 64 two- to five-person tents at Terramor Outdoor Resort. The indulgent accommodations — all set within the trees of Mount Desert Island — include Frette linens, Pendleton blankets, screened in porches, private bathrooms, private fire rings and more. The resort features an onsite restaurant, bar, store, outdoor pool, and hot tub, wellness tent with yoga classes, Pilates and massage treatments, and special programs such as Maine blueberry pancake breakfasts every Sunday, oyster cocktail hours, live music, naturalist-led night ecology walks, stargazing, birding, as well as adventures in the nearby Acadia National Park such as hiking, canoeing, kayaking, and bicycling. From $304/night. 207-288-7500, terramoroutdoorresort.com

FUN WITH SHARP OBJECTS

Those looking for a fun way to — ahem — sharpen their axe throwing skills should head to Ryan’s in South Yarmouth where a recent 8,000 square-foot expansion features four axe throwing lanes. Long popular in lumberjack culture, the game involves players hurling a hatchet at a wooden target, much like darts. Ryan’s new lanes are overseen by an experienced Axe Coach, who monitors for safety and offers instruction for both novices and experienced throwers. Players must be 18 or older. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended and can be made online ($25 per person). Also new this year: cornhole sets that can be rented by the hour, arcade room, portable bar, party area, and new bathrooms. In addition, the center offers candlepin and ten pin bowling, full bar, and food service. 508-394-5644, ryanfamily.com/locations/south-yarmouth/

Hotel La Compañía in Panama, the first Unbound Collection Hotel by Hyatt in Central America, gives new meaning to the concept of a “Grand Hotel.” handout

THERE:

LUXURY UNBOUND IN PANAMA CITY

Hotel La Compañía in Panama, the first Unbound Collection Hotel by Hyatt in Central America, gives new meaning to the concept of a “Grand Hotel.” Built upon the foundation of a 17th-century convent, the 88-room hotel spans nearly one city block in the historic Casco Antiguo neighborhood, a popular destination for dining, nightlife, and culture. The seven-year restoration project is centered around three wings that pay tribute to different cultural time periods, and includes the ruins of a 300-year-old church enveloping a spacious courtyard with lush gardens. Guests can stay in the French Colonial wing, built as a Jesuit university in 1739; Spanish Colonial wing, with original stone walls, dark woods and wrought iron accents; or in the American wing, taking inspiration from the early 20th century. Amenities include rooftop spa with four treatment rooms; rooftop pool with city and Pacific Ocean views; lobby bar; a variety of restaurants; and coffee bar. Rates from $315. www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/panama/hotel-la-compania/ptyub

Irish hospitality abounds at the newly opened Cashel Palace Hotel. handout

GRAND STYLE ON THE EMERALD ISLE

Irish hospitality abounds at the newly opened Cashel Palace Hotel. After meticulous restoration by conservation architects, the grand Palladian country house — once the 18th-century home to the Archbishops of Cashel (which became a hotel in the 1960s) — is now a five-star property boasting 42 unique bedrooms, including nine opulent suites. Gardens offer three tranquil acres of rolling lawns, ancient trees, and modern landscaping in the heart of County Tipperary. A Relais & Chateaux member, the hotel offers formal dining, casual dining, outdoor dining, and afternoon tea. Additional amenities include full-service spa, fully-equipped gym, hair salon, yoga studio, equine adventures, hiking and biking trails, private fishing trips, golf tours, and more. Rates from $345; suites from $755. www.cashelpalacehotel.ie

Small group adventure tour company Exodus Travels has launched Exodus Edits, a series of 19 immersive, bite-size adventures for travelers in their 30s and 40s. handout

EVERYWHERE:

EXODUS EDITS FOR UNDER 50 TRAVELERS

Small group adventure tour company Exodus Travels has launched Exodus Edits, a series of 19 immersive, bite-size adventures for travelers in their 30s and 40s. Designed to give busy working professionals the opportunity to maximize free time, making travel possible for those juggling families, finances, careers, and vacation days. Adventures include trips to around-the-globe destinations including Vietnam, Morocco, Costa Rica, California, Iceland, and many more. 844-462-0342, www.exodustravels.com/exodus-edits

Made of soft Italian leather with metallic silver spike and stud hardware, the classic black bag is a crossbody/wristlet/clutch all-in-one. handout

STYLISH TRAVEL BAG FOR DAY AND NIGHT

You don’t have to sacrifice style for practicality with the new Hazo Maximalist cross-body travel clutch by Baobab Roots. Made of soft Italian leather with metallic silver spike and stud hardware, the classic black bag is a crossbody/wristlet/clutch all-in-one, meaning you can use as a cross-body in the day (for sightseeing) and use in the evening as a stylish wristlet or clutch. Built with two large compartments, zip pocket, and leather sleeve that holds up to six cards. It’s TSA-approved and easy to carry because of lightweight, full-grain leather. Additionally, you can feel good about your purchase knowing that a portion of the proceeds from each handbag supports organizations protecting the endangered Baobab trees in Africa and Elephants without Borders. Two sizes: maximalist: $335; minimalist $295. www.baobab-roots.com/products/hazo-maximalist-w-added-variants

