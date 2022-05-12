A funky Cambridge loft with a mirrored shower that’s like being in ‘a Picasso’

“This is the funkiest place I’ve ever lived,” homeowner Sarah Reilly says of the Cambridge condo she purchased in early 2020. “The loft, the old wood beams, and the open, airy living space all drew me in.” The 1886 property housed various businesses before turning residential in the 1960s, and still has storefront-style plate glass windows that face the street. While the main living areas didn’t get much attention, save for some paint and a crystal chandelier, the kitchen was a different story. And, the first-floor bedroom lacked a full bath.

Reilly and her partner, Per Ostman, hired Samuel Kachmar to not only make the home more livable, but to inject more of their personalities. “Sarah embraced the building’s oddities,” the architect says. “She wanted it to be unique in a way that fit her taste.” To Reilly, that meant juxtaposing the industrial features with glamorous ones.