You don’t need to own a place to make it great. Check out this designer’s rental.

Lindsay EB Atapattu lives in a rental with her husband and their three young children, so she couldn’t do major things. But the designer and principal of LEB Interiors could turn the Brookline three-bedroom unit into a stylish home. “Changing things architecturally was not possible,” she says. “So I got creative with paint, fabrics, and lighting.” Atapattu also took a high/low approach, which let her to splurge on pieces she loved and those that would create outsized impact. While her family plans to stay for the long haul, Atapattu only invested in items they can bring with them should they move.

For the dining room, Atapattu ordered her forever dining table and chairs from Highland House. For the kids’ rooms, however, she scoured Facebook Marketplace for beds, dressers, and bookcases. The pieces imbue the rooms with a home-y, we’ve-lived-here-for-ages feel. Vintage rugs layered over the bedrooms’ wall-to-wall carpets have a similar effect. “I like the layered look anyway,” Atapattu says. Swapping out generic big-box store light fixtures for unique ones made a huge difference throughout. “The old lights are in boxes in the basement; we can switch them back when we leave,” she says.