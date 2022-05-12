Brookline teachers union votes to authorize strike beginning Monday

“Brookline has been taking advantage of its front-line educators [and] their goodwill and their dedication, and it’s got to stop,” union president Jessica Wender-Shubow said in a phone interview Thursday night, following the vote.

The union said its members voted “overwhelmingly” in favor of authorizing a strike. They are seeking increases in pay, improved working conditions, and for the school district to hire and retain more teachers of color, the statement said.

Public school teachers in Brookline voted Thursday night to authorize a strike beginning Monday if the union and the School Committee do not reach a deal on a new contract over the weekend, the Brookline Educators Union said in a statement.

Brookline school officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Linus Guillroy sent a message to the Brookline school community to warn families of possible disruptions to school operations if union members go on strike. In the message, Guillroy said he’d learned of a “possible strike by some employees represented by the BEU on Friday.”

The message was sent before the union voted to authorize a strike beginning Monday.

“Strikes by public employees, including educators, are illegal in Massachusetts, and more importantly these types of actions disrupt, interrupt and harm the one purpose that we are all called to do: educate children,” the message read.

The union represents more than 1,000 educators, Wender-Shubow said.

Wender-Shubow said the union is calling for the contract to include a daily 40-minute block of “duty-free” time for teachers to have time to “gather their wits about them and catch up.”

“Some teachers can go from the time they arrive before 8 a.m. to 2:30 or 3:30 p.m. without one break,” she said, noting that this is common among teachers with younger students. “They barely get their lunch, and sometimes nothing.”

The sides are scheduled to resume negotiations in a meeting on Saturday, she said. The union is planning to hold a rally at Brookline Town Hall on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., the statement said.

“We hope we’ll have a deal Saturday night,” she said.





