Organ music accompanies silent films in Milton

“Basically, all the music that I play for silent film is completely improvised,” said Krasinski, a church organist, conductor, and music educator. “I study and memorize the film and get to intimately know the instrument upon which I will be playing. So, although the films are a static and visually unchanging art form, a truly improvised soundtrack is always a fluid and organic event, inspired and influenced by the audience, the instrument I play, and the venue … So it’s always a unique and interactive experience for everyone present.”

He’ll provide live music when Milton Community Concerts hosts “A Night of Cinema Magic” on Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m., at First Parish Church, 535 Canton Ave. The program will screen two classic silent film comedies, 1921′s “The Boat” starring Buster Keaton and 1925′s “The Freshman” starring Harold Lloyd. Tickets are $20 for general admission; $10 for seniors and ages 18 and under.

Peter Krasinski is a celebrated performer who specializes in a once extraordinarily popular musical form: He plays the organ to accompany silent films.

His performance is among a range of musical events being offered around the region, from jazz guitar to orchestral pop concerts.

South Shore Children’s Chorus, a music school for young singers that emphasizes the joy of singing, will gather the efforts of 130 student singers in a Spring Concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at Milton High School auditorium, located at 25 Gile Road.

The concert ensemble includes students from the school’s three age ranges, the “training choir” for children in grades kindergarten to grade 2; an intermediate choir for grades 3 to 6; and an advanced choir for grades 7 to 12.

“The spring concert will be a joyful celebration of energetic music that echoes the youthful nature of our performers,” said school founder Kirsten Oberoi. “Our closing piece involving all children from kindergarten to Grade 12 will encourage audience members to be the change you want to see in the world as a sendoff message from a successful season of programming.”

Advance tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children, available at southshorechildrenschorus.org. Tickets at the door are $23 for adults and $18 for children.

Kingston Public Library, located at 6 Green St., will host Boston blues and jazz guitarist Paul Speidel in a live performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. According to the library, “Speidel’s roots are in Chicago-style blues and he has been a prominent part of Boston’s extensive blues and jazz music scene for two decades as a guitarist, composer, educator, and producer.”

While the concert is free, registration is required through the library’s calendar of events at kingstonpubliclibrary.org or by calling 781-585-0517.

The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra will offer a popular music program on the weekend of May 21-22, titled “Jeans ‘n Classics: The Music of Billy Joel,” joining forces with vocalist Jean Meilleur, pianist John Regan, and their band.

The following weekend, May 28-29, the orchestra will present “Bette, Babs and Beyond,” a second pops program, this one featuring the songs of Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, and others, a program originally scheduled for May of 2020.

The concerts take place at Plymouth Memorial Hall, 83 Court St. Ticket prices for both concerts range from $25 to $100 and can be purchased online at plymouthphil.org or by calling 508-746-8008. Saturday concerts take place at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

The Snug Harbor Community Chorus will celebrate its quarter-century anniversary with a concert titled “Reaching for Hope: 25 Years and Still Going Strong!” to be performed on Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Performing Arts Center, 73 Alden St. A second, matinee concert performance will take place on Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 460 Main St., Norwell. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased through the website www.snugharborcc.org. Children under 10 are free.

Founded in 1998, Snug Harbor is a non-audition chorus with more than 50 members from South Shore towns including Plymouth, Duxbury, Norwell, Hingham, Marshfield, and Kingston. The performances will be directed by Randy McGee and accompanied on piano by Sarah Troxler.

Finally, South Shore Ballet Theatre in Braintree will perform Prokofiev’s popular symphonic fairy tale “Peter and the Wolf” as a staged, family-friendly ballet on Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m., at Thayer Academy Center for Performing Arts, located at 745 Washington St. in Braintree. Tickets are $20 in person and are also available through the website www.southshoreballettheatre.com.

A second performance to benefit those in need in Ukraine will be held the same afternoon at 4:30 p.m. This performance will include students from Ocean State Ballet, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and Lake Placid School of Ballet. Founded in 2008, South Shore Ballet is a pre-professional ballet school.

