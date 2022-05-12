A feathered visitor appears on the hood of a police cruiser

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 5:15 a.m. April 30, Westford Police Sergeant Geoffrey Pavao was backing his cruiser into the police department’s parking lot when an owl landed on the hood of his cruiser. “Throughout their patrols of the town, Westford Police Officers often encounter the many forms of beautiful wildlife that inhabit the town,” police wrote on Facebook. “It may be normal for an officer on patrol to encounter a deer or a fox, however, like the day-to-day duties of a first responder, this was far from routine. Fortunately, Sgt. Pavao was able to quickly capture this photo of the owl’s curiosity before it flew off.”

‘TIS THE SEASON

On April 26, Quincy police responded to a report of a female brandishing a firearm. But the weapon turned out to be a water gun. “It’s that time of year again,” police wrote in a blog post the very next day. “Our high school seniors are chasing each other around with water guns. Yes, for those of you who have never heard the tradition of ‘Senior Assassin,’ it’s here again.” Police said Senior Assassin is sort of like hide and seek -- but with water guns. “Because the game involves a certain degree of hiding to surprise other players, we inevitably receive reports of suspicious persons that turn out to be students playing the game.” Police said while they are not encouraging the behavior, they want to make sure everyone stays safe, and advised participants to stay out of the street and to use water guns that are brightly colored and clearly look like toys. They also warned players not to trespass on other people’s property, and if asked to leave, to do so immediately. “If you see us coming, it’s probably because someone called to report suspicious activity,” police wrote. “Don’t run. Don’t hide. We at the Quincy Police Department are the true hide and seek champions.” Police said players should cooperate with police and residents should call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

JUST BELTING OUT A TUNE, OFFICER

At 6:34 p.m. March 19, Wakefield police received a call from a citizen who was concerned that “a man is yelling out loud and walking up and down the street” near the intersection of Cutter Street and North Avenue. According to the log entry, police spoke to the man and he was fine; as it turned out, he “was singing on his way home from work.”

THE LITTERBUG NEXT DOOR

At 7:40 p.m. March 18, Norwood police got a call from a man on Nahatan Street who said a “neighbor is throwing trash in front of his door and had done so for years.” According to the log entry, police “spoke to both parties and they were advised.”

HE’S A FIRESTARTER

At 4:44 p.m. April 26, Bridgewater police received a call reporting that a man was lighting tires on fire in Scotland Field. The fire was put out by the Bridgewater Fire Department and the man was banned from the property.

WHAT DO YOU THINK YOU’RE DOING UP THERE?

At 9:24 p.m. April 18, a Bedford police officer was flagged down by a group of people reporting there was a group of teenagers climbing on the concession stand at the track. According to the log entry, the officer reported that the teens “were climbing down upon arrival.”

HIT AND RUN MYSTERY SOLVED (VERY QUICKLY)

At 4:40 p.m. March 27, a person walked into the Wilmington Police Station to report a hit and run — and informed police that the driver who fled left behind a key piece of evidence. According to the log entry, the person said they were driving down Main Street when a car pulled out of the Golden Nozzle Car Wash and struck their vehicle, “leaving their license plate in the bumper.” Using that information, police tracked down the vehicle’s registered owner to an address in Woburn. Police in Woburn were going to send someone to the owner’s home and have them call the station.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.