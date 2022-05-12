Hadley woman arraigned on 35 counts of animal cruelty

A Hadley woman was arraigned Thursday in Eastern Hampshire District Court on 35 counts of animal cruelty and was banned from possessing any farm animals, the Northwestern District Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Shannon Rice-Nichols was charged with 35 felony counts of animal cruelty after an investigation found neglected and malnourished goats and cows at an Amherst farm where she boarded her animals, the district attorney’s office said. She pleaded not guilty and was represented in court by Marissa Elkins.
At the arraignment, Eastern Hampshire District Judge Bruce Melikian released Rice-Nichols on personal recognizance. She was also ordered to stay away from the Thistlebloom Farm in Amherst, where the animals had boarded, officials said.
The probe, which was launched in March, came after a request from an Amherst animal welfare officer, according to the district attorney’s statement. The investigation was conducted by Amherst police, the MSPCA, and the state’s Department of Agriculture Resources’ Division of Animal Health, officials said. ADAs Erin Aiello and Matthew Russo prosecuted the case.
“Every animal deserves to live in an environment free from cruelty and neglect,” Aiello said in the statement.
One cow and two goats had to be euthanized because of their conditions, according to the statement. Eight head of Kerry cattle, a Holstein cow, and 22 goats were offered up for adoption by the MSPCA, officials said.
“Animal cruelty charges are punishable by up to 7 years in prison and fines of up to $5,000,” the district attorney’s office said.
