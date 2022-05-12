Hadley woman arraigned on 35 counts of animal cruelty

A Hadley woman was arraigned Thursday in Eastern Hampshire District Court on 35 counts of animal cruelty and was banned from possessing any farm animals, the Northwestern District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Shannon Rice-Nichols was charged with 35 felony counts of animal cruelty after an investigation found neglected and malnourished goats and cows at an Amherst farm where she boarded her animals, the district attorney’s office said. She pleaded not guilty and was represented in court by Marissa Elkins.

At the arraignment, Eastern Hampshire District Judge Bruce Melikian released Rice-Nichols on personal recognizance. She was also ordered to stay away from the Thistlebloom Farm in Amherst, where the animals had boarded, officials said.