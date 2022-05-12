Hanson police search for SUV involved in hit-and-run with bicyclist

Hanson police are searching for a white SUV that struck a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Hanson Thursday evening, police said.

The bicyclist, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured and taken by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment, Hanson police said in a statement.

Police responded at 5:50 p.m. to a report of a bicyclist who was struck by an SUV at 500 Maquan St., which is also Route 14, the statement said.