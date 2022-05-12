Hanson police search for SUV involved in hit-and-run with bicyclist

Hanson police are searching for a white SUV that struck a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Hanson Thursday evening, police said.
The bicyclist, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured and taken by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment, Hanson police said in a statement.
Police responded at 5:50 p.m. to a report of a bicyclist who was struck by an SUV at 500 Maquan St., which is also Route 14, the statement said.
An image of the mid-sized SUV captured on a home security system showed the vehicle driving east on Route 14 toward Pembroke. There’s possible damage to the front and passenger side of the car, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone who has information about the crash or car is asked to call Hanson police at 781-293-4625.
