fb-pixel Skip to main content
RHODE MAP

Here’s who’s speaking at college commencements in Rhode Island this year

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated May 12, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Actor Henry Winkler delivered a commencement address at the New England Institute of Technology.David Livingston/Getty

It’s college commencement season.

With the Community College of Rhode Island set to hold its graduation ceremony at The Dunk this afternoon, and many of the state’s other colleges set to hold their celebrations in the coming days and weeks, here’s a look at the commencement speakers for each school.

Note: Not every college has a traditional keynote speaker, but all of them have marquee names delivering an address this year.

Brown University / May 27-29

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (for the class of 2022) and reggae artist Shaggy (for the class of 2020)

More information

Bryant University / May 21

Former General Electric senior vice president William J. Conaty

More information

Advertisement

Community College of Rhode Island / May 12

Governor Dan McKee

More information

Johnson & Wales / May 6-7

Entrepreneur Bruce Poon Tip

More information

New England Institute of Technology / May 1

Actor Henry Winkler

More information

Providence College / May 20-22

Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman

More information

Rhode Island College / May 14

Miriam Hospital President Maria Ducharme

More information

University of Rhode Island / May 20-22

Professor (and deep-sea explorer) Robert Ballard

More information

Rhode Island School of Design / June 3-4

Graphic designer Cheryl D. Miller

More information

Roger Williams University / May 20

Dr. Anthony Fauci

More information

Salve Regina University / May 5-8

Edesia founder Navyn Salem

More information

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video