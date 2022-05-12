Here’s who’s speaking at college commencements in Rhode Island this year

It’s college commencement season.
With the Community College of Rhode Island set to hold its graduation ceremony at The Dunk this afternoon, and many of the state’s other colleges set to hold their celebrations in the coming days and weeks, here’s a look at the commencement speakers for each school.
Note: Not every college has a traditional keynote speaker, but all of them have marquee names delivering an address this year.
Brown University / May 27-29
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (for the class of 2022) and reggae artist Shaggy (for the class of 2020)
Bryant University / May 21
Former General Electric senior vice president William J. Conaty
Community College of Rhode Island / May 12
Governor Dan McKee
Johnson & Wales / May 6-7
Entrepreneur Bruce Poon Tip
New England Institute of Technology / May 1
Actor Henry Winkler
Providence College / May 20-22
Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman
Rhode Island College / May 14
Miriam Hospital President Maria Ducharme
University of Rhode Island / May 20-22
Professor (and deep-sea explorer) Robert Ballard
Rhode Island School of Design / June 3-4
Graphic designer Cheryl D. Miller
Roger Williams University / May 20
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Salve Regina University / May 5-8
Edesia founder Navyn Salem
