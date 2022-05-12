Marty Walsh makes a quick Dunkin’ run - in Korea!

The nation’s top labor official and favorite son of Dorchester felt right at home Tuesday in Korea when he managed to sneak in a Dunkin’ run.
Dan Koh, chief of staff to US Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh, the former Boston mayor who also represented Dorchester on Beacon Hill, on Tuesday tweeted photos of Walsh refueling at a Dunkin’ location in Korea.
“Korea has a way of making @SecMartyWalsh feel right at home,” Koh tweeted over a photo of a smiling Walsh pointing up at the Dunkin’ marquee.
Korea has a way of making @SecMartyWalsh feel right at home. pic.twitter.com/ijzHzSXZ5o— Dan Koh (@dank) May 11, 2022
Koh also tweeted out a second photo of Walsh holding up the java he’d purchased from the establishment.
Advertisement
“Success,” Koh wrote above the picture, later adding in a follow-up tweet, “And no joke — 6 Massachusetts people were in the Dunkin’ (that we know of) — all said hi.”
A message seeking comment on the purpose of Walsh’s trip was sent to the Labor Department on Thursday morning.
The Korea Herald reported that Walsh was part of an eight-person US delegation on hand in Seoul, South Korea for President Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.