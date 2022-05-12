Marty Walsh makes a quick Dunkin’ run - in Korea!

The nation’s top labor official and favorite son of Dorchester felt right at home Tuesday in Korea when he managed to sneak in a Dunkin’ run.

Dan Koh, chief of staff to US Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh, the former Boston mayor who also represented Dorchester on Beacon Hill, on Tuesday tweeted photos of Walsh refueling at a Dunkin’ location in Korea.

“Korea has a way of making @SecMartyWalsh feel right at home,” Koh tweeted over a photo of a smiling Walsh pointing up at the Dunkin’ marquee.