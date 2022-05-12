Mass. reports uptick in new school coronavirus cases: 13,380 among students and 4,043 among staff

For the eighth consecutive reporting week, Massachusetts public schools have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported total cases among students and staff climbed nearly 63 percent more than those reported last week, to 13,380 new cases among students and 4,043 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations also increased this week among those under age 20, the highest number of hospitalizations among children in the 11 and under age group.