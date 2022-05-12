N.H. man arrested in bomb threat made at Belmont High School

An Ossipee, N.H., man is facing a charge of making a false bomb threat at Belmont High School Wednesday, Belmont police said in a statement.

The bomb threat caused classes to be cancelled Wednesday while police investigated.

The man, 39, was arrested Thursday on a warrant at a Holiday Inn in Peabody by members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force and State Police’s Fugitive Task Force, police said. The suspect identity’s was not released.