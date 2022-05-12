N.H. man arrested in bomb threat made at Belmont High School

An Ossipee, N.H., man is facing a charge of making a false bomb threat at Belmont High School Wednesday, Belmont police said in a statement.
The bomb threat caused classes to be cancelled Wednesday while police investigated.
The man, 39, was arrested Thursday on a warrant at a Holiday Inn in Peabody by members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force and State Police’s Fugitive Task Force, police said. The suspect identity’s was not released.
The arrest was made based on information provided by Belmont police detectives, who obtained the warrant, police said.
The man was arrested without incident, according to the statement.
The man may face additional charges, including federal charges, police said.
Belmont police and Belmont Public Schools were not immediately available for additional comment Thursday.
