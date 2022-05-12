Protesters will call for McKee to do more for homeless people

Protesters from the Rhode Island Homeless Advocacy Project, Housing Opportunities for People Everywhere, and Direct Action for Rights and Equality had also gathered outside McKee’s office on April 26 .

“The governor seems to think it’s a winter problem, but it’s an annual year-round problem,” said Eric Hirsch , a Providence College sociology professor who has been advocating for homeless Rhode Islanders since 1990. “If it gets really hot, that is life threatening, too. This is still an urgent crisis, and we need action now.”

PROVIDENCE — Protesters plan to return to the State House on Thursday afternoon to demand that Governor Daniel J. McKee do more to help homeless people who are being forced to leave winter shelters and hotel beds.

On Monday, McKee joined federal and state housing officials and Amos House in launching a statewide “landlord challenge” aimed at providing permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness and staying in hotel shelters since the start of the pandemic.

Landlords will receive a $3,000 bonus for the first unit signed on for a one-year lease and $1,000 for each additional unit. Up to $3,000 per unit is available for reimbursement of necessary repairs. The program, when possible, will provide rent for up to one year.

“Over 150 Rhode Island households will soon be transitioning out of hotel shelters and seeking available rental housing,” McKee said. “The rental market is tight and the need is urgent. We are calling on landlords across the state to step forward to provide housing to keep Rhode Islanders safely housed.”

Hirsch said homeless advocates support the “landlord challenge,” but he said it is not nearly enough to meet the need at this moment.

“We don’t need dozens of units, we need hundreds, and in the the short term we need shelter,” he said. “There is no way to house the hundreds of people who need permanent housing in the next few months.”

The state’s Homeless Management Information System reports that 248 people were living outside – “in places not meant for human habitation” – over the two weeks ending April 30, Hirsch said.

That figure is bound to rise as funding expires for 525 hotel and emergency winter shelter beds created during the COVID-19 crisis, he said. Many of those evicted from those beds will have nowhere to go, he said, noting that there are 947 people on waiting lists for individual and family shelter.

Hirsch urged the McKee administration to start placing people in “temporary, deployable structures” that are cheaper than hotels.

He said Pallet Shelters, a company based in Everett, Washington, produces tiny prefabricated homes that can be erected in 30 minutes. And closer to home, he noted that House of Hope CDC has a proposed a group of tiny homes called ECHO (Emergency COVID Housing Opportunities) Village.

“House of Hope has been trying to complete ECHO Village for 18 months, but they’re finding is a lot of NIMBY problems,” he said. “People say ‘We definitely want to help the homeless,’ but they don’t want it near them.”

Hirsch said the protesters plan to demand that McKee begin the process of generating 500 new “permanent supportive” housing units. “This cannot wait until next fall,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.