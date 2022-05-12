Roslindale man arrested for alleged rapes in 2013 and 2007

A Roslindale man was arrested Thursday for two alleged rapes, one of which happened in 2007, after detectives used a sexual assault evidence collection kit to connect him to the cases, Boston police said.
Irving Pierre, 40, turned himself in to police at 4:15 p.m. and was placed under arrest on two outstanding warrants issued out of West Roxbury District Court and Dorchester District Court, police said in a statement.
The two alleged rapes happened in 2013 and 2007, police said.
Investigators utilized a sexual assault evidence collection kit to identify Pierre as a suspect in connection to the rapes, police said. The investigations are ongoing and more charges could be filed.
Pierre is scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.
