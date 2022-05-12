fb-pixel Skip to main content

Roslindale man arrested for alleged rapes in 2013 and 2007

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated May 12, 2022, 1 hour ago

A Roslindale man was arrested Thursday for two alleged rapes, one of which happened in 2007, after detectives used a sexual assault evidence collection kit to connect him to the cases, Boston police said.

Irving Pierre, 40, turned himself in to police at 4:15 p.m. and was placed under arrest on two outstanding warrants issued out of West Roxbury District Court and Dorchester District Court, police said in a statement.

The two alleged rapes happened in 2013 and 2007, police said.

Investigators utilized a sexual assault evidence collection kit to identify Pierre as a suspect in connection to the rapes, police said. The investigations are ongoing and more charges could be filed.

Pierre is scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.


Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

