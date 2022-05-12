Small bathroom fire investigated at South Boston school

The Boston police and fire departments confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A staff member received a report of the smell of smoke in a girl’s bathroom around 9:40 a.m., leading to the discovery of the lighter and tissue paper, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said.

Police and investigators with the Boston Fire Department responded to the James F. Condon K-8 School in South Boston on Thursday morning after burned tissue paper and a lighter were found in a bathroom, officials said.

Police responded to a report of “a lighter and burned pieces of paper” in a girls bathroom at the school located at 200 D St., according to a copy of the police report.

An officer was met by members of the fire department, who escorted him into the school to meet with the principal, Robert Chisholm, the report said.

In the bathroom, the principal pointed out “inside the last stall a lighter placed on the toilet and burned toilet tissue on the floor next to the toilet,” police wrote. Additionally, a piece of burned toilet paper was also found in a sink, the report said.

The school does not have surveillance cameras. School officials said they do not know who may be responsible for the fire, but will conduct its own investigation, the report said.

The small fire is the latest public safety issue reported at the school.

Last month, on April 29, a .45 caliber live round of ammunition was found in a toilet at the Condon school. A day prior, police responded to the school after staff reported fliers with a swastika posted inside the building.

