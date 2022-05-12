State to pay $56 million to settle lawsuit brought by families of veterans who got COVID-19 at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

Families of 84 veterans who died from COVID will each receive a minimum of $400,000, with an average payment of $500,000, according to lawyers who brought the federal lawsuit in July 2020. Families of another 84 veterans who contracted COVID at the home and survived will also qualify for a payment of at least $10,000, with an average payment of $20,000.

Governor Charlie Baker has agreed to pay $56 million to the families of veterans who contracted COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in the spring of 2020 in one of the nation’s most notorious and deadly outbreaks of the virus.

“No amount of money can bring back the veterans who died or erase the pain and suffering that this tragedy needlessly caused those veterans and their families, but justice required that those wrongs not go unaddressed,” said Thomas Lesser, who represented the families along with partner Michael Aleo. “This settlement recognizes that the tragedy was preventable and never should have happened.”

The Baker Administration has faced intense criticism for putting a politically connected appointee with no health care experience in charge of the veterans facility as the pandemic descended. Multiple investigations have concluded that “toxic leadership” at the facility led to fatal errors such as combining sick and healthy patients in the same unit, speeding COVID’s spread.

Today’s settlement, the product of months of negotiations, is being submitted this morning to a federal judge, who must approve the agreement.

Lesser and Aleo originally sought $176 million on behalf of the Holyoke victims, arguing that “what happened at the Soldiers’ Home was so severe that it rose to the level of a deprivation of the veterans’ constitutional rights to be free from harms recklessly created by the government,” Lesser said in a statement Thursday.

But Aleo called the $56 million settlement “extremely fair given the difficulty of the legal obstacles that lay ahead, as well as the difficulty of collecting any award given the limitations” of Massachusetts law.

The funds will be distributed by Donald Stern, a former United States Attorney, who has been appointed claims administrator. He will decide how much is paid to each family.

The lawyers, from the firm Lesser Newman Aleo & Nasser, will receive more than $13 million, which comes out of the $56 million in settlement money, but does not reduce projected family payouts.

Baker will ask the legislature to approve a supplemental budget to fund the settlement.

State Sen. John Velis, who represents Holyoke and has worked closely with veterans and their families, said he is “extremely pleased” that an agreement has been reached.

“Had the lawsuit continued for a longer period of time, the grief and sorrow that the families have endured would have intensified,” he said. The veterans lost to COVID “can hopefully rest in peace knowing that some of the needs of their family members may now be more easily met and they may live more securely.”

The original plaintiff was the family of Joseph Sniadach, an 84-year-old Korean War veteran who died April 27. He had moved into one of the dementia units at the facility weeks before infections quickly began to spread, according to the lawsuit. At one point, the death toll was rising so fast that Holyoke managers brought in a refrigerator truck to serve as a temporary morgue.

Families of other veterans joined the suit, filed in July 2020 in US DIstrict Court in Springfield.

The lawsuit named Bennett Walsh, the home’s former superintendent; Francisco Urena, the state’s former secretary of veterans services, and other medical leaders at the facility including the medical director, Dr. David Clinton.

It did not name Baker, but last September the lawyers added Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders as a defendant. Sudders oversaw the officials who ran the home. A Globe Spotlight report detailed how Sudders was aware that Walsh was unfit to run the soldiers home but did little to address the problem until it was too late.

Claims against all of the defendants will be dropped once the settlement is approved by a judge.

The 29-page lawsuit charged that the state “made a promise to its citizen-soldiers” to care for them after they served their country, but failed to stem the spread of COVID-19 through the home that it said “was preventable.”

“The Commonwealth did not keep its promise to protect and keep them safe from harm when they were unable to care for themselves,” the complaint states. “Our veterans deserved better.”

The lawsuit repeatedly cited the findings of the state-ordered investigation by attorney Mark Pearlstein who found that leaders at the home made “utterly baffling” mistakes in responding to the outbreak, including failing to plan or execute basic measures to stem the spread of the virus.

That included the decision to merge two locked dementia units in late March, creating what the report called “deplorable” conditions for 40 veterans crowded into a space designed to hold 25. A recreational therapist who was instructed to help with the move told investigators she felt like she was “walking [the veterans] to their death,” the report said.

Sudders fired Walsh in late March 2020, as the virus was sweeping through the soldiers’ home. She ultimately also forced Urena to resign.

Inspector General Glenn A. Cunha last month? issued a blistering report on the mistakes in Holyoke, painting a portrait of a temperamental and disengaged administrator who berated employees, retaliated against staffers he felt were disloyal, and was often away during working hours without any way for his staff to contact him.

In a statement, the Baker administration said it was reviewing Cunha’s report, but noted that it its own investigation determined Walsh and his senior medical staff were responsible for “failures” at the facility. It also noted it had already addressed several of the issues outlined in the report, and had filed legislation to strengthen oversight of the Soldiers’ Home nearly two years ago.

Attorney General Maura Healey had brought criminal neglect charges against Walsh and the former medical director Dr. David Clinton, but a judge threw out the case. Healey filed an appeal, which is pending.

The Holyoke settlement, while large, is comparable to the COVID-related agreement reached in January at state-run veterans facilities in New Jersey. The state of New Jersey agreed to pay $53 million to the families of 119 veterans who lived in two state-run homes with deadly coronavirus outbreaks. The average payout was expected to be roughly $445,000 -- the settlement was believed to be the first of its kind nationwide.

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.