Suffolk DA, Boston police and ATF unveil plan to target illegal gun traffickers

The effort entails assigning two ATF agents and two Boston police detectives to Hayden’s Crime Strategies Bureau where they will focus on prosecuting gun traffickers. The investigators will scour police reports, histories of the individual firearms and ammunition seized in the city in an effort to link the crime guns to individual traffickers, the officials said.

In a joint statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden, Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long and James M. Ferguson, the special agent in charge of the Boston Field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, described the new plan Thursday at a news conference.

A trio of law enforcement agencies are focusing manpower and technology on a key public safety issue in Boston - the flow of illegal guns into neighborhoods and the people who sell crime guns to earn money despite the trauma and harm they help cause.

“This program is not focusing on the frightened juvenile caught with a firearm,’’ Hayden said in the statement. “Rather, it combines resources to target the individuals who are responsible for flooding our streets with deadly weapons that lead to violence, bloodshed, and terror in our neighborhoods.”

The project is called the Boston Firearm Intelligence Review Shooting and Trafficking (Boston FIRST), which officials said is the first program in New England where a multi-agency state and federal effort has been created to target gun traffickers in the city.

“This initiative devotes the collective resources and expertise of its partners to identify, investigate and prosecute illegal firearm related incidents.” said Ferguson from the ATF. “These resources focus on illegal firearms trafficking that fuels the violent shootings that destroy families and terrorize our communities.”

The effort will draw information from an ATF database that can help track firearms and ballistic evidence recovered from one crime scene in Boston to others potentially leading to larger cases - with more severe penalties - against the source of crime guns.

Boston police have recovered 301 firearms so far this year, an 11.5 percent increase over the same period last year, according to department statistics. Last year, police reported 636 firearms were linked to a crime in the city.

Using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network operated by the ATF, investigators tracked 76 firearms recovered from crime scenes by Boston police last year and discovered that only 10 percent were purchased in Massachusetts - the remainder were brought into the state and city from 18 other states.

The approach by the Boston FIRST team is expected to generate 400 investigative leads based on the recovery of 100 firearms in the city this year. Some of the cases will be prosecuted by Hayden’s office and Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office in federal court.

Long said the goal is to improve the quality of life in city neighborhoods.

“The Boston Police Department will continue to work with our partners in every way possible to hold those accountable who engage in violence in our neighborhoods as well as traffic the firearms used to commit these violent acts,” he said in a statement.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.