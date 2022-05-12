Two people hurt after three-vehicle crash in Andover

A motorcycle operator was seriously injured and another person was hurt in Andover Wednesday night after a three-vehicle crash involving two cars and a motorcycle, Andover police said.

The crash between a sedan, SUV, and a motorcycle took place at around 11 p.m. on Lowell Street/Route 133 near the 99 Restaurant, Andover Police Lieutenant Edward Guy, the department’s executive officer, said in an e-mail statement.

The man in the SUV was headed east on Lowell Street, while a woman in a sedan was headed west on Lowell Street with the male motorcyclist behind her, police said. All three vehicles had only one occupant, according to police.