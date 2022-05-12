Two people hurt after three-vehicle crash in Andover

A motorcycle operator was seriously injured and another person was hurt in Andover Wednesday night after a three-vehicle crash involving two cars and a motorcycle, Andover police said.
The crash between a sedan, SUV, and a motorcycle took place at around 11 p.m. on Lowell Street/Route 133 near the 99 Restaurant, Andover Police Lieutenant Edward Guy, the department’s executive officer, said in an e-mail statement.
The man in the SUV was headed east on Lowell Street, while a woman in a sedan was headed west on Lowell Street with the male motorcyclist behind her, police said. All three vehicles had only one occupant, according to police.
An initial investigation found that the SUV and sedan collided after the SUV “crossed the centerline into the path of the sedan,” and the sedan swerved left to avoid it, police said. Then, the SUV struck the motorcycle, police said.
The operator of the sedan was taken to Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus, and the motorcyclist was first taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then to Boston Medical Center, officials said. Guy said the motorcyclist was seriously injured.
Andover police and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the crash, according to the statement.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.