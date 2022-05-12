In Vermont, a house that, like the owner’s story, no one would buy

Four years later, after extensive remodeling that added a floor and boosted the home’s size from 1,938 square feet to a whopping 6,207, Carman put his house on the market for $149,000. No bites, so, three months later, the asking price dropped to $110,000. Two months later, it was $80,000. Two months after that, the listing was removed.

He paid $70,000 for a four-bedroom Colonial here in this sleepy town of 2,192 souls, tucked near the state’s borders with both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, where the Connecticut River curls around like a sleeping cat.

Despite the house being a bargain, offered at half its market value, Carman’s notoriety killed demand.

In those four years since arriving in Vernon, Carman had been implicated in the disappearance and presumed drowning of his mother in 2016 and in the 2013 murder of his grandfather, allegations that resulted in him deciding to sell the house to pay for all the lawyers he needed.

People in this part of Vermont are known for their live-and-let-live attitude. But the rumor and innuendo that trailed Carman made his house unsellable.

Not only did people not buy his house, most didn’t buy his story, that he was a victim of circumstance, twice over.

That the police were unable to secure an indictment against Carman in a court of law all those years did not save him from being indicted in the court of public opinion.

On Wednesday, Carman appeared in federal court in Rutland, charged with his mother’s murder as part of an elaborate, almost Shakespearean conspiracy, to gain proceeds from his grandfather’s estate.

The case against Carman appears to be largely circumstantial. But they are circumstances that, like the supersized house he couldn’t sell, have only grown as he has fought civil cases brought by his mother’s three surviving sisters and the insurer of the boat he allegedly sank with his mother on board.

Carman’s grandfather, a real estate developer named John Chakalos, was worth an estimated $44 million when he was found dead, shot in his bed at his Connecticut home. Prosecutors allege it was Carman’s desire to get his hands on some of that money that led him to shoot his grandfather.

Five weeks before his grandfather’s murder, police say, Carman purchased a Sig Sauer Patrol 716 assault rifle that fired the same caliber of bullets that killed Chakalos. The killer had taken the trouble to pick up the shell casings, and police never found the murder weapon. When police asked Carman where his rifle was, he told them he had lost or misplaced it but can’t remember where. He had paid more than $2,000 for the rifle.

While prosecutors did not formally charge Carman with his grandfather’s murder, they assert he did it, and did charge him with purposely sinking his 31-foot boat, the Chicken Pox, during a fishing trip off Rhode Island in a scheme to get rid of his mother so he could inherit her share of his grandfather’s estate. A week after the sinking, Carman was found floating in a life raft by a passing freighter, 115 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. The raft was loaded with provisions and he was in surprisingly good health.

It made no sense that Carman failed to activate an emergency transmitter when he said his boat began taking on water, and that he made it to the life raft while his mother, Linda Carman, did not.

But neither did it make sense that Nathan Carman would risk his life in such a harebrained scheme, hoping to be rescued before being swallowed by the sea. Linda’s body, like the rifle and the shell casings, like the hard drives from Carman’s computer, was never found.

The most damaging evidence against Carman is the inexplicable alterations he made to his boat making it less seaworthy, almost ensuring it would sink.

Like his decision to keep adding on to his house, his story doesn’t add up.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.