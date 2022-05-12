Worcester police identify suspect wanted in bus driver stabbing

Police ask that anyone who comes in contact with Stokes-Sims to not engage and call 911.

Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, of Worcester, is wanted for the violent assault of bus driver, Worcester police said in a statement.

Worcester police on Thursday identified a 28-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a bus driver on a city bus Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 494 Lincoln St. at 2:38 p.m. and found the driver of the Route 26 bus operated by the Worcester Regional Transit Authority with stab wounds upon arrival, police said Wednesday.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a transit official said Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation.

