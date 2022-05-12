Wu to launch a new era of school construction

“There’s been decades of sort of pent up frustration and the slow pace of facilities overhaul and we’re hoping to really turn the page,” according to one city official who is involved with the effort.

City officials are touting the effort as a “Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools” that should modernize the city’s school buildings, more than 60 percent of which were built before 1950.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to unveil an effort Thursday morning to accelerate the repair and replacement of the city’s deteriorating school buildings.

To get school construction humming and ensure adequate oversight, the efforts calls for greater collaboration between the facility departments at City Hall and in Boston Public Schools, and the creation of several new positions, such as project managers.

Advertisement

As part of the effort, the city will be conducting a study to determine what are the common features every elementary and secondary school should have and also make sure facilities meet state standards. The latter will help the city secure state reimbursements for school construction costs through the Massachusetts School Building Authority.

The city also is launching a facilities dashboard where parents can look up an assortment of information about the condition of their children’s school buildings. The dashboard will give each school facility an overall rating so that parents can figure out how their children’s school stacks up against others in the city and why some school projects are being prioritized over others.

The dashboard will even rate the more granular aspects of a school facility, including the condition of the plumbing system, boilers, and even the paint on the walls, and allow for comparisons. For instance, 48 schools are in need of new boilers.

“I would like to emphasize that this is one stepping stone,” said another city official involved with the effort. “It’s phase one towards understanding the school district’s comprehensive facilities needs. ... Phase two is a very detailed robust industry standard facilities condition assessment that we are launching. And then that data will later be incorporated into this building dashboard and prioritization methodology.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time the city has tried to coordinate facilities planning between City Hall and BPS to jump start school construction. BuildBPS, the school system’s current long term facilities plan developed under former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration, called for greater partnership. Like Wu’s effort, BuildBPS included a public dashboard on facility conditions.

However, the BuildBPS dashboard didn’t provide an overarching rating for schools as many parents were raising concerns that BuildBPS could usher in a period of school closures in addition to construction projects. The school district has been grappling with declining enrollment for years.

Wu is scheduled to make the announcement at the McKinley Elementary School in the South End and is expected to be joined by Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson, Chief of Operations Dion Irish, Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang, and BPS community members.

The Great Divide team explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.