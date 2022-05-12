All Trump traces to be removed from D.C. hotel

Miami-based CGI Merchant is partnering with Hilton to turn the Pennsylvania Avenue property into a Waldorf Astoria hotel, ending a more than five-year run in which the hotel became a power center in Trump’s Washington and a symbol of how he mixed business and politics like no other president in history.

All of the many Trump signs at the former president’s D.C. hotel — from the facade, linens, bar napkins, and coasters — are set to be removed after the sale of his government lease for the property to CGI Merchant Group for a record-setting $375 million.

With Trump in office, the hotel served as both a central gathering place for Republicans and a background for mass protests opposing his presidency and policies. After signing a lease with the General Services Administration for the property in 2013, he hung an enormous blue-and-white banner on Pennsylvania Avenue: “TRUMP,” it said, “Coming 2016.” Construction was finished almost as his presidential campaign wrapped up, and the hotel opened within weeks of his election win.

Government ethics experts decried his willingness to promote his candidacy alongside his business. During the week of his inaugural, his Presidential Inaugural Committee spent about $1 million on ballrooms and meeting spaces at the hotel. That prompted a lawsuit from D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, which was finally settled May 3 of this year, clearing the way for the deal to close.

Calls for the lease to be revoked or for Trump to divest himself of his real estate assets grew louder after he entered office and foreign leaders, corporations, and Republican politicians booked rooms and parties at the hotel as part of their efforts to curry favor with Trump.

Trump held on to the lease despite a series of lawsuits and constitutional challenges led by Democratic leaders. The GSA — through the final months of President Barack Obama’s second term, the entirety of Trump’s own term, and more than a year of President Biden’s — never took action against Trump despite a clause in the lease barring any “elected official of the government of the United States” from deriving “any benefit” from the arrangement.

Washington Post

Network dismissed from defamation suit after settlement

ATLANTA — A judge has dismissed conservative cable news channel One America News Network from a defamation lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers after the two sides reached a settlement.

Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss in December sued OAN, its owners, and its chief White House correspondent over debunked claims that the mother and daughter pair introduced suitcases of illegal ballots while working as ballot counters at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta in November 2020 and committed other acts of fraud to try to alter the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.

The terms of the settlement agreement were not disclosed, but both sides described it as fair.

Freeman and Moss on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss OAN from the lawsuit, and US District Judge Beryl Howell signed off on the dismissal Thursday.

The two women had also sued former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for former president Donald Trump, saying he amplified the lies about them during frequent appearances on OAN. Their claims against Giuliani continue: They filed an amended complaint Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor said Thursday that he was ending his campaign and endorsing rival Lou Barletta, a move that comes as GOP leaders warn that leading candidate Doug Mastriano is too far right to win in a general election.

Jake Corman, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator, announced his endorsement of Barletta at a news conference just days before the state’s Tuesday primary and amid hand-wringing by establishment Republicans that a Mastriano victory would doom their chances of flipping the governor’s mansion in November in the battleground state.

Corman’s name will remain on ballots statewide, and mail-in voting has been underway for weeks. It’s unclear what, if any, effect Corman’s decision to end his campaign will have on the race, since polls have showed him gaining little traction.

Mastriano has shown strength in recent polls, while being a prominent peddler of conspiracy theories, including former president Donald Trump’s false claims that widespread fraud marred the 2020 election and resulted in his loss in Pennsylvania. Mastriano also floated a plan to overturn the election results, helping draw a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Associated Press

Trump reiterates support of Oz in primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania’s US Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would threaten the GOP’s chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.

The former president’s statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette’s rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state’s Tuesday primary.

Barnette “will never be able to win” in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz “is the only one” who can defeat the Democratic nominee.

“A vote for anyone else in the Primary is a vote against Victory in the Fall!” Trump wrote.

Democrats are deciding among a four-person field including the state’s elected lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, three-term US Representative Conor Lamb, and state Representative Malcolm Kenyatta. Fetterman, who comes from the party’s progressive wing, has led polls and fund-raising.

Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary had been primarily an expensive duel between Oz, best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show,” and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Then, a surprise Fox News poll released Monday suggested a tight, three-way race with Barnette, who, if elected, would be the first Black Republican woman to ever serve in the US Senate.

Associated Press

Man challenges eligibility of 13,000 Georgia voters

CUMMING, Ga. — A Georgia man is challenging the eligibility of more than 13,000 registered voters in his county in the northern part of the state.

Frank Schneider filed the challenge on Tuesday with the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, which will consider it during their regularly scheduled Thursday evening meeting, news outlets reported.

Schneider said in an e-mail to Mandi Smith, director of the county’s voter registration and elections department, that he compared Forsyth County’s voter rolls with the US Postal Service’s National Change of Address database and found that 13,609 have an address that’s different than the one listed on their voter registration.

Georgia empowers any voter in a county or municipality to challenge the qualifications of anyone else on the voter rolls. A sweeping election law passed last year specified that there is no limit on the number of people whose qualifications a single voter can challenge.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that this appears to be the largest single challenge since the law was passed.

The newspaper reported the challenged voters could be flagged for additional review if they try to vote in the state’s May 24 primary election.

Forsyth County, about 40 miles north of Atlanta, is wealthy and mostly white. It has been growing quickly and while it has traditionally voted solidly Republican, Democrats have made some inroads in recent elections.

Associated Press