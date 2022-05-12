Bruins finally score first, and score often, in beatdown of Hurricanes to force Game 7, and other observations

Boston’s 5-2 victory in Game 6 gave them a Saturday date in Raleigh, N.C., where they have not won all season.

They have earned the right to try.

The Bruins knew the deal: To win this series, they’d have to win a game in Carolina.

On Thursday they scored first (Brad Marchand’s wicked wrister), extended the lead (Charlie Coyle’s power-play goal), and put up three goals in the third to leave TD Garden smiling.

Whether they can quiet PNC Arena in Game 7 remains the largest question of their season.

Observations from Game 6:

▪ Protecting a one-goal lead in the third, the Bruins weren’t inspiring confidence. They were running around a bit. And Charlie McAvoy looked to be hurting on the bench after some physical play.

But Hampus Lindholm picked off a pass, starting a possession in the offensive zone that saw Jake DeBrusk hold the zone while his linemates changed out. The reunited Taylor Hall-Erik Haula-David Pastrnak line played hot potato with the puck, until McAvoy stepped up.

He curled out high, above the right circle, and fed Haula for a slot tip past Antti Raanta. Bruins, 3-1, at 7:08 of the third.

Derek Forbort made it a three-goal lead at 10:43, his screened shot from the left point deflecting off Jesperi Kotkaniemi and fluttering home. That came after some dogged work by the fourth line, which nearly scored moments before.

Curtis Lazar, who couldn’t lift a backhand during the aforementioned sequence, shuttled home an empty-netter at 15:43 after Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek bulled the puck out of the zone.

▪ Jeremy Swayman stopped his first 19 shots, but Andrei Svechnikov beat him with a short-side snapper over the blocker after the Bruins’ top line got bunched up in the defensive zone. No one had Svechnikov, who made it 2-1 at 3:24 of the third.

Swayman made one of his best a few minutes later, denying Martin Necas’s backhand breakaway bid after a breakdown by the Bruins.

Svechnikov made it 5-2 on the power play with 2:30 left, after Marchand earned a double-minor for spearing.

Swayman made 23 saves.

▪ For the first time in the series — and in nine meetings against the Hurricanes this season — the Bruins scored the opening goal.

Some 46 seconds into the second period, Marchand rolled down the right wing and ripped one short-side glove on Raanta. Not the sharpest strike the Finn has allowed this series, but the Bruins gladly accepted it. Marchand celebrated with a single-arm stick raise and a deadpan expression.

Helping create the opportunity: series villain Tony DeAngelo, who changed off as Marchand crept toward the far blue line. Connor Clifton exploited the lane with a 100-foot outlet, and DeAngelo’s absence let Marchand scoot solo into the zone.

DeAngelo was booed heartily every time he touched the puck.

▪ The Bruins flopped on special teams in Game 5 in Carolina. They didn’t have much puck luck. Both flipped in Game 6 on Causeway Street.

The Bruins killed all four penalties they took through 40 minutes, including 54 seconds of a five on three. They also went 1 for 2 on the power play, Coyle’s putback of a fortunate bounce giving them a two-goal edge.

Perhaps guilty of not shooting enough on their first man-advantage, the Bruins were looking like the same bunch after DeBrusk drew a hold in front of the net late in the second (getting to the net: it works). They held the puck on the perimeter, trying to set up the right play.

They finally scored with Coyle and Craig Smith fighting for real estate in front of Raanta. Pastrnak’s one-time bomb was partially blocked by Sebastian Aho, and the puck landed in front of Coyle. He deposited it into an empty cage with 1:56 left in the second.

▪ The PK was fantastic, and also lucky. The Hurricanes hit the post twice on their first power play, which saw the Bruins scramble a bit.

They survived that. They survived an offensive-zone stick foul from the returning Trent Frederic. The third-line left wing, out of action since Game 2, submitted several quality shifts, including one where he beat out an icing. This was a bad penalty, made worse when Charlie McAvoy was guilty of a hold.

The resulting five on three saw Patrice Bergeron, Forbort and Brandon Carlo out for the entire 54 seconds. Forbort’s block of an Svechnikov slapper was crucial.

▪ Lindholm, back in the lineup after three games of an upper-body injury, was massive. He led the Bruins in ice time (17:41) through two periods, impacting play in all three zones.

He reunited with McAvoy, giving the Bruins the primo pair they saw for seven games in April. With less than 10 minutes gone in the first, Lindholm erased a DeBrusk turnover by snatching Aho’s dangerous pass. McAvoy ran over Aho for the exclamation point.

Lindholm created Boston’s first power play with his feet, taking a puck north from the neutral zone and feeding Nosek, who drew a hook.

The Bruins don’t want to take penalties, but few teams in the postseason can roll PK pairs as rangy and effective as Lindholm-McAvoy and Forbort-Carlo.

