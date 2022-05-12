EMass boys’ lacrosse: Old Colony’s Will Harrop headlines Players of the Week

Jimmy Ayers, St. John’s Prep — Just three seconds into the Eagles’ matchup against No. 2 BC High, Ayers found the back of the net. The Johns Hopkins-bound attack finished with three goals and three assists in a 14-6 victory. Earlier, Ayers scored four goals and dished out two assists in an 11-10 win against La Salle (R.I.).

AJ Chiaradonna, Lynnfield — In a 10-3 win over Manchester Essex Friday, the defenseman scooped up 10 ground balls. The sophomore followed with five ground balls, one takeaway, and a blocked shot in a 10-7 victory over Hamilton-Wenham.

Tommy Condon, Silver Lake — In the waning moments of a 12-11 overtime win against Hanover, Condon scored both the tying and winning goals . The senior finished with seven goals and three assists.